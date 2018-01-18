The world's premier Experience and Culture Design consultancy, Strativity Group, Inc., expands into Europe and Asia with two new offices headed by industry leaders Steven Walden and Bentley Williams.

Strativity Group, Inc., The world's premier Experience and Culture Design firm, announces the addition of Steven Walden and Bentley Williams and the opening of two new offices.

Walden, joins as Managing Director, UK. Walden has a career in customer experiences, most recently serving as Director of Customer Experience at TeleTech. He was Director of Customer Experience at Ericsson and spent 8 years as Head of Consulting and Research at Beyond Philosophy. He is the author of Customer Experience Management Rebooted, 2017.

Williams, joins as Managing Director, Asia. Formerly, Chief of Wow! Academy and Principal consultant of Bentley Williams Consulting, Williams is the author of two books, "Wow!" and "How to Wow!" and is highly sought after for his insights and influence into quality customer experiences. Among his TV and radio appearances, he was the Resident Judge on Seasons One and Two of "Can You Serve", Singapore's first customer service reality television series.

Our human centric methodology has impacted hundreds of thousands of employees and millions of customers around the world," said Strativity President and CEO, Lior Arussy "Expanding our presence in Europe and Asia means that we are better able to respond globally and locally, to organizations who seek employee led transformations."

About Strativity Group Inc. Passion, Expertise and Execution

Strativity Group, Inc. is a global customer experience design and transformation firm that cultivates purposeful relationships between organizations and their stakeholders by unlocking human potential.

In an age of great technological disruption and increasing social consciousness, people expect more from the businesses that market to them, the organizations that employ them, and the governments that serve them. Anything short of exceptional is unacceptable.

To achieve exceptional, organizations require a trusted partner like Strativity who's human-centric methodologies have the proven track record to emotionally engage and accelerate the performance of your organization to meet the evolving needs and expectations of your stakeholders. With Strativity by your side, designing and executing your customer experience and change strategies, you will transform every transaction into a purposeful relationship and unlock your true potential. The impact will be exponential, and the result will be exceptional!

16 years of Customer Experience transformations

200+ projects for global, leading brands

600M enhanced customer relationships

1,000,000 empowered employees around the world

https://www.strativity.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118005842/en/

Contacts:

Strativity Group, Inc.

Kelly Sirimoglu, (201) 808-8511

kelly@strativity.com