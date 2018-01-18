The "Zippers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Zippers in US$ Million. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 75 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- CMZ Zipper (Wuxi) Co., Ltd. (China)
- Coats Plc. (UK)
- DITTA Giovanni Lanfranchi S.p.A. (Italy)
- EMR Fermuar Tekstil ve Aksesuar (Turkey)
- Fujian SBS Zipper Science Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Hang Sang Zipper Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong)
- IDEAL Fastener Corporation (US)
- Jinjiang Fuxing Zipper Co. Ltd. (China)
- KCC Zipper Group (Taiwan)
- Max Zipper Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Olympic Zippers Ltd. (India)
- Riri Group (Switzerland)
- Sea-Cheng Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Talon International, Inc. (US)
- Tex Corp Limited (India)
- YKK Corporation (Japan)
- ZIP Industries Limited (India)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
YKK: The Global Leader in Zippers
YKK Sees Threat from Chinese Manufacturers
Leading Players Take Fight to Each Other's Turf
The Going Gets Tough for Leaders in Luxury Segment
Mid-Level Market
Not Immune to Competition
YKK Flexes Muscle in to the Low-End Segment
Changing Strategies with Times
2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS AND ISSUES
Developing and Underdeveloped Nations: Strong Growth Markets
China India Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Plastic Zippers Replace Metal Zippers
All Eyes on the Waterproof' Zipper
Stylish Zipper Pullers in Great Demand
Few Recent Zipper' Innovations
Specialty Zippers: A Niche Category
Exposed Metal Zipper: The Latest Fashion Trend
Flourishing Branded Apparel Industry Bodes Well for the Zipper Market
Growing Girl's and Women's Clothing Market: A Business Case for Zippers
Increase in Soft Luggage Demand Promises Bright Prospects for Zippers
Rising Footwear Sales Strengthens Market Prospects
Opportunity Indicators
Sewing as a Stress Buster Activity Bodes Well for Zippers
Online Marketing and Online Sales Increases Market Competition
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Slider
Tape
History
The Evolution of Zipper
Zippers Timeline: 1851-2007
Types of Zippers
Select Zipper Types and their Applications
Coil Zippers
Polyester/Nylon Zippers
Metallic Zippers
Invisible Zippers
Plastic-molded Zippers
Slide Zippers
Closed-ended Zippers
Open-ended Zippers
Comparison of Parts between Open-End and Closed-End Zippers
Zipper Sizes
Quality Testing
Select ASTM Standards for Zippers
BS 3084:2006 Specification for Testing of Slide Fasteners
4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
YKK Introduces Fix A Shape Zipper
ELPLAST Launches Innovative EL-ZIP Triple Zipper
Presto Products to Unveil Child-Resistant Closure Technology
YKK Launches Excella Curve Zipper
Elplast Unveils EL-ZIP Colour Zippers
ELPLAST Launches EL-ZIP Colour Resealable Zippers
Coats Unveils Opti M HB Zips
Coats Unveils Opti S Cutwork Zips
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Talon Ropes in Designer Dr. Romanelli for Limited Edition Zippers
JUKI and YKK Ink Joint Development Agreement
Talon's FR Line Metal Zippers Obtain UL Recognition
BTK Inks Agreement with YKK
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 75 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 87)
- The United States (6)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (42)
- France (2)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Italy (7)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (23)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (35)
- Middle East (1)
- Africa (1)
