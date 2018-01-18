The "Zippers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Zippers in US$ Million. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 75 companies including many key and niche players such as:

CMZ Zipper (Wuxi) Co., Ltd. (China)

Coats Plc. (UK)

DITTA Giovanni Lanfranchi S.p.A. (Italy)

EMR Fermuar Tekstil ve Aksesuar (Turkey)

Fujian SBS Zipper Science Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Hang Sang Zipper Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong)

IDEAL Fastener Corporation (US)

Jinjiang Fuxing Zipper Co. Ltd. (China)

KCC Zipper Group (Taiwan)

Max Zipper Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Olympic Zippers Ltd. (India)

Riri Group (Switzerland)

Sea-Cheng Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Talon International, Inc. (US)

Tex Corp Limited (India)

YKK Corporation (Japan)

ZIP Industries Limited (India)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

YKK: The Global Leader in Zippers

YKK Sees Threat from Chinese Manufacturers

Leading Players Take Fight to Each Other's Turf

The Going Gets Tough for Leaders in Luxury Segment

Mid-Level Market

Not Immune to Competition

YKK Flexes Muscle in to the Low-End Segment

Changing Strategies with Times

2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS AND ISSUES

Developing and Underdeveloped Nations: Strong Growth Markets

China India Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Plastic Zippers Replace Metal Zippers

All Eyes on the Waterproof' Zipper

Stylish Zipper Pullers in Great Demand

Few Recent Zipper' Innovations

Specialty Zippers: A Niche Category

Exposed Metal Zipper: The Latest Fashion Trend

Flourishing Branded Apparel Industry Bodes Well for the Zipper Market

Growing Girl's and Women's Clothing Market: A Business Case for Zippers

Increase in Soft Luggage Demand Promises Bright Prospects for Zippers

Rising Footwear Sales Strengthens Market Prospects

Opportunity Indicators

Sewing as a Stress Buster Activity Bodes Well for Zippers

Online Marketing and Online Sales Increases Market Competition

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Slider

Tape

History

The Evolution of Zipper

Zippers Timeline: 1851-2007

Types of Zippers

Select Zipper Types and their Applications

Coil Zippers

Polyester/Nylon Zippers

Metallic Zippers

Invisible Zippers

Plastic-molded Zippers

Slide Zippers

Closed-ended Zippers

Open-ended Zippers

Comparison of Parts between Open-End and Closed-End Zippers

Zipper Sizes

Quality Testing

Select ASTM Standards for Zippers

BS 3084:2006 Specification for Testing of Slide Fasteners

4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

YKK Introduces Fix A Shape Zipper

ELPLAST Launches Innovative EL-ZIP Triple Zipper

Presto Products to Unveil Child-Resistant Closure Technology

YKK Launches Excella Curve Zipper

Elplast Unveils EL-ZIP Colour Zippers

ELPLAST Launches EL-ZIP Colour Resealable Zippers

Coats Unveils Opti M HB Zips

Coats Unveils Opti S Cutwork Zips

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Talon Ropes in Designer Dr. Romanelli for Limited Edition Zippers

JUKI and YKK Ink Joint Development Agreement

Talon's FR Line Metal Zippers Obtain UL Recognition

BTK Inks Agreement with YKK

6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

