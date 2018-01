WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) Thursday announced that it expects revenue for the fourth quarter in the range of $2.4 million to $2.7 million. The full year 2017 revenue projection is in the range of $10.7 million to $11.0 million.



The company noted that the fourth quarter revenue will be made up primarily of contract revenue. It had planned to recognize $4.3 million of product revenue during the fourth quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX