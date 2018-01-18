Wireless POS Terminal Market Worth 13.00 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, January 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Wireless POS Terminal Market by Component (Hardware, Software & Services), Type (Portable Countertop & PIN Pad, mPOS, Smart POS), Industry (Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Transportation, Sports & Entertainment), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market was worth USD 6.73 Billion in 2017 and is expected to be valued at USD 13.00 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.59% between 2017 and 2023. The factors such as wide adoption of wireless payment terminal by retailers; growing use of EuroPay, MasterCard, and Visa (EMV) cards; increasing e-commerce transactions; increase in cashless transactions in different countries; and growing adoption of wireless technology in mobile handsets and wearables drive the growth of the wireless POS terminal market.

Wireless POS terminal market for mPOS expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Mobile POS (mPOS) implementations allow the service and sales industries to conduct financial transactions, improving the customer experience. The positive year-on-year growth of the market for mPOS is attributed to ease of accessibility and low cost of installation of these devices along with their availability on a monthly rental basis. These devices are cost-effective, easy to use, and compact in size, and their use is scalable for all business sizes.

Wireless POS terminal market for sports and entertainment industry expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Wireless POS terminals are largely used in the sports and entertainment industry. In this sector, wireless POS systems are deployed in casinos, movie theatres, theme parks, museums, and sports arenas. The deployment of these solutions assures flexibility and transparency in the entertainment business. It also provides better customer service, which, in turn, helps improve the sales performance.

Wireless POS terminal market in APAC expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The wireless POS terminal market is rapidly expanding in APAC. The growth of the market in APAC can also be attributed to the rapidly growing customer base owing to increasing prominence of small and medium businesses (SMBs) coupled with the reduction in total cost of ownership. Benefits associated with these systems such as low queue time, high degree of security, paper-free receipt option, decrease in check-out space requirement, and increase in floor space are the other factors that would help fuel the growth of the wireless POS terminals market in APAC.

Some of the major players operating in the wireless POS terminal market are Ingenico (France), Verifone (US), First Data (US), PAX Global Technology (Hong Kong), NCR Corporation (US), Diebold Nixdorf (US), BBPOS (Hong Kong), Elavon (US), Castles Technology (Taiwan), Winpos (Finland), BITEL (Korea), Cegid Group (France), Squirrel Systems (Canada), Newland Payment Technology (China), and CITIXSYS AMERICAS (US).

