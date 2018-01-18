Rethink Robotics Inks 11 New Distribution Deals in Europe, North America to Expand Sawyer Availability and Support

Partners poised to deliver quality experience to Sawyer customers on a global scale

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Rethink Robotics today announced that it has signed deals with 11 new distributors throughout North America and Europe, building on its existing global network of quality channel partners. The new relationships expand Rethink's presence in North America and Europe to include the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Romania and Turkey.

The new channel partners will all carry Rethink's Sawyer' robot, which is powered by Intera5.2. In November 2017, Rethink unveiled Intera 5.2 with Intera Insights, which was built on the groundbreaking Intera 5 platform to include real-time manufacturing data such as cycle time, part count, speed and force. Intera 5.2 came shortly after the ClickSmart' family of gripper kits was announced, introducing a fully integrated robotic solution that is the fastest to deploy in the industry. These two releases were part of Rethink's ongoing effort to provide the industry's best customer experience, which is also a key factor when selecting members of the company's partner network.

"We're dedicated to providing an extraordinary experience to our customers at every step of the process, from discovery to deployment to ongoing support, and our channel partner network plays an important role in making that mission a reality," said Scott Eckert, president and CEO, Rethink Robotics. "As we expand into critical geographies in North America and Europe, we look for partners who will provide the best fit in terms of quality of service and staff who can augment the caliber of product we're bringing to customers around the world."

Rethink's new partners include:

ALP Muhlendislik, Manisa, Turkey

Aztec Electrical Supply, Concord, Ontario

Bay Advanced Technologies, Newark, California

Clayton Controls, Santa Ana, California

Hanley Automation, Dublin, Ireland

MQ Automation, Indianapolis, Indiana

Northwest Automation Products, Portland, Oregon

Robot At Work S.r.l., Rovato, Italy

Rotalec, St-Laurent, Quebec

RT Robotics AB, Hindås, Sweden

Smart ID Dynamics, Bucharest, Romania

As more manufacturers seek smart, adaptable automation in industries such as plastics, packaging, metal fabrication, electronics and automotive supply chain, they are increasingly turning to Sawyer to address labor shortages and improve efficiencies. Rethink Robotics will continue to add strategic, select channel partners around the globe to meet increased demand.

About Rethink Robotics

Rethink Robotics is transforming the way manufacturing gets done, with smart,collaborative robotsable to automate the 90 percent of tasks that until now, have been beyond the reach of traditional automation. Its Baxterand Sawyer robots, powered by the Intera software platform, adapt to real-world variability, can change applications quickly and perform tasks like people do. The result: manufacturers of all shapes, sizes and industries get the fast-to-deploy, easy-to-use and versatile automation solution they need to increase flexibility, lower cost and accelerate innovation.

Based in Boston, the Rethink product suite is available in Asia, Europe and North America. The company is funded by Bezos Expeditions, CRV, Highland Capital Partners, Sigma Partners, DFJ, GE Ventures and Goldman Sachs. For more information about Rethink Robotics, please visit www.rethinkrobotics.com and follows us on Twitter @RethinkRobotics.

