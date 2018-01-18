This week's World Future Energy Summit (WFES) saw a letter of intent inked at the International Solar Alliance's (ISA's) pavilion to secure financing of up to US$5 billion with India's YES Bank by 2030. The organization also signed deals for nine solar projects across five ISA member countries, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, India and Spain.In addition to discussing the body's intention to mobilize $1 trillion investment in solar by 2030 at WFES in Abu Dhabi, the ISA used its first-ever gathering to initiate new project deployment across its member states and sign its first financing commitment.The association signed a letter of intent with India's private sector lender, YES Bank, which pledged to mobilize $1 billion until 2023 and $5 billion until 2030 towards financing solar energy projects in India.In its press release, the bank said it had signed five solar energy co-financing letters of intent with Hero Future Energy (up to 1.5 GW capacity), Greenko Group ...

