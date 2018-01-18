The Taiwanese Government is set to invest in the United Renewable Energy Company (UREC), which is expected to be officially formed in Q3 2018 by solar cell makers, Neo Solar Power (NSP), Gintech Energy and Solartech Energy. The new company will shift focus from cell manufacturing to downstream solar PV.

Reports have emerged indicating that Taiwan's Government will invest in UREC via its National Development Fund.

A statement on the government's website, says, "according to sources", "the National Development Fund under the Executive Yuan will invest in a new solar energy company as part of the government's promotion of green energy in Taiwan."

Again referring to "the sources", the statement said the decision to invest was taken on December 29, 2017. The investment amount has still to be determined, it added, however it said that local media reported before the decision was announced that around NT$4.5 billion to NT$5 billion was expected.

PV analyst at TrendForce, Corinne Lin told pv magazine that UREC held a press conference last week to address comments that even with an investment of this amount, the company will be hard pressed to turn a profit, ...

