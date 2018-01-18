Ethereum News UpdateAll this week, a dark cloud hung over cryptocurrency markets. It was caused by the first batch of Bitcoin futures contracts coming due...and investors having no idea what to expect from the fallout.But then the contract was settled. The world continued spinning on its axis, and the sun still rose in the east. Nothing much had changed. (Source: "Milestone: Cboe's First Bitcoin Futures Contract Expired Today," CoinDesk, January 17,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...