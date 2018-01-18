The global human microbiome therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 14% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global human microbiome therapeutics market segmentation by therapeutic application and geography

Technavio's report on the global human microbiome therapeutics market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by therapeutic application, including gastrointestinal disorders and immunological conditions. As projected in 2017, around 66% of the market share originated from gastrointestinal disorders.

Based on geography, the global human microbiome therapeutics market has been segmented into APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. As of 2017, almost 45% of the market share came from the Americas.

"The human microbiome therapeutics market in the Americas is anticipated to experience significant growth. Factors such as substantial investments in R&D for the development of novel therapeutic techniques and high incidences of gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders and immunological disorders drive the market in the region," says a senior analyst at Technavio forcardiovascular and metabolic disorders research.

Global human microbiome therapeutics market: competitive landscape

Many of the products are in the clinical stage of development and are performed by specialist companies dealing in the niche market. Major R&D performers in the field are either researchinstitutes or academic institutions. These are attractive products present in the pipeline for the global microbiome therapeutics and will lead to change in the competitive scenario during the forecast period.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases

Side effects of existing treatment

Market trends:

Increase in industry-academia collaboration

Increasing investments by venture capitalists

