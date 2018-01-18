Global approval of the US has fallen to a new low, from 48% under Obama to 30% under Trump, Gallup's global leadership poll finds. The US now ranks behind China in worldwide approval ratings in a survey conducted on 134 countries, obtaining the lowest marks ever since Gallup began canvassing opinions in 2007. Gallup linked that steep decline directly to the new president and the policies and behaviour of Trump and his administration. "I think a lot of respondents when they're being asked this, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...