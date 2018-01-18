The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week, according to figures from the Labor Department. US initial jobless claims fell by 41,000 from the previous week's unrevised level to 220,000, hitting their lowest since 24 February 1973. Economists had been expecting a smaller decline to 250,000. Meanwhile, the four-week moving average was down 6,250 from the previous week's unrevised average to 244,500. The four-week average is considered more ...

