Homebuilding activity in the US hit the skids at the end of the year in part due to poor weather. US housing starts plummeted by 8.2% month-on-month in December, reaching an annualised rate of 1.192m, according to the Department of Commerce. Economists had projected a pace of 1.270m. Starts also declined versus a year ago, dropping by 6.0%. Single family housing starts were especially weak, declining by 11.8% to 836,000. On the other hand, building permits, a key lead indicator for activity in ...

