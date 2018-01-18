Factory activity in the US mid-Atlantic region cooled in January, according to the results of one of the most widely-followed surveys for the sector. The Federal Reserve bank of Philadelphia's manufacturing sector gauge slipped from a reading of 27.9 in December to 22.2 for January (consensus: 23.0). Significantly, a key sub-index tracking new orders fell from 28.2 to 10.1, even as another gauge linked to companies' levels of stockpiles jumped from -1.1 to 9.4. Price pressures continued to ...

