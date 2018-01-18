MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/18 -- Note to Editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

TECSYS Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced marketing veteran Laurie McGrath has joined the company as its new Chief Marketing Officer. McGrath brings over 20 years of executive marketing, branding, and communication experience to the role as well as deep knowledge of the supply chain, technology, and healthcare sectors. She will lead global corporate and product marketing initiatives across all aspects of brand execution, including market positioning, product definition and strategy, public relations, social media, corporate communications, and demand generation.

Prior to joining TECSYS, McGrath was Chief Marketing Officer for Intalere (formerly Amerinet), where she led rebranding efforts and integrated marketing initiatives with a focus on healthcare. Other key leadership roles have included interim CMO and Vice President of Marketing for leading global cloud and IT outsourcing provider Savvis, a CenturyLink® company; Vice President of Product Marketing for IT firm SourceMark International; and Vice President of Marketing for the Marshall Group, a financial services provider. She also served as Director of Marketing for HighJump Software. McGrath is a Six Sigma Green Belt and has participated in several leadership and mentorship initiatives.

"I am thrilled to be a part of TECSYS with its solid vision and enviable reputation for understanding how to support the complexities of evolving supply chains today," said McGrath. "I'm particularly looking forward to working with customers to help shape their experience across every touchpoint of their relationship with TECSYS."

"Ms. McGrath is an excellent addition to our top-notch team of seasoned leaders. Her notable achievements as a marketing leader in supply chain, technology, and healthcare will be invaluable to our ongoing growth and brand recognition," said Peter Brereton, President and CEO of TECSYS. "I would also like to thank Robert Colosino for his excellent contribution to TECSYS over a career that spanned more than three decades. Always creative and always a pleasure to work with, he will be missed and we wish him well. Ms. McGrath will take it from here with a great team behind her and some great opportunities in front of us, we look forward to some exciting years."

About TECSYS

TECSYS provides transformative supply chain solutions that equip our customers to succeed in a rapidly-changing omni-channel world. TECSYS solutions are built on a true enterprise supply chain platform, and include warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Customers running on TECSYS' Supply Chain Platform are confident knowing they can execute, day in and day out, regardless of business fluctuations or changes in technology, they can adapt and scale to any business need or size, and they can expand and collaborate with customers, suppliers and partners as one borderless enterprise. From demand planning to demand fulfillment, TECSYS puts power into the hands of both front line workers and back office planners, and unshackles business leaders so they can see and manage their supply chains like never before.

TECSYS is the market leader in supply chain solutions for health systems and hospitals. Over 600 mid-size and Fortune 1000 customers trust their supply chains to TECSYS in the healthcare, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries. TECSYS' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS.

