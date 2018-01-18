The "Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 88 companies including many key and niche players such as:

ABB (Switzerland)

Thomas Betts Power Solutions LLC (US)

Advanced Protection Technologies Inc. (US)

Belkin international Inc. (US)

Bourns Inc. (US)

DEHN SOHNE GmbH Co. KG (Germany)

Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

General Electric Company (US)

Hubbell Incorporated (US)

Legrand (France)

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. (US)

Mersen (France)

Novaris Pty Ltd. (Australia)

OBO BETTERMANN GmbH Co. KG (Germany)

Phoenix Contact GmbH Co. KG (Germany)

REV Ritter GmbH (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Tripp Lite (US)

Weidmller GmbH Co. KG (Germany)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

Curtain Raiser

Ideal Surge Protector

Surge Protection Devices Market to Experience Healthy Growth

Asia-Pacific Exhibits Strong Performance

Hard-Wired SPD

Largest Product Market

Stiff Competition in a Fragmented Market

Pure-play SPD Manufacturers Face Off with Large Diversified Electrical Equipment Makers

2. Market Growth Drivers, Trends Issues

Outdoor LED Lighting

Crucial SPD Market

Advanced Series Mode Technology Catching on

Demand Prevails for SPDs as Shields against Environment-Induced Voltage Surges

SPD Market

A Key Beneficiary of the Microprocessor Revolution

Advanced Surge Protection Devices Enhance Reliability of Life Safety Systems

High Costs Associated with Equipment Downtime Motivates Deployment of SPDs

Hassle Free Installation and Lower Maintenance Encourages Deployments

Developing Economies Offer Opportunities on a Platter

Prices Come Under Pressure

Commercial Sector to Hog the Limelight

Older Generation SPDs Pose Risk of Unsafe Failure

Appliances Makers Reticent to Integrate SPDs in Devices

International Copper Prices Influence Fortunes of SPD Manufacturers

Innovative Surge Protection Devices

Select Wall-Mounted Surge Protectors

Popular Surge Protectors and Power Strips

3. Product Overview

4. Product Launches/Introductions

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Focus On Select Players

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 88 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 112)

The United States (39)

Canada (2)

Europe (51)

France (8)

Germany (14)

The United Kingdom (8)

Italy (1)

Spain (4)

Rest of Europe (16)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)

Africa (5)

