The "Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 88 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
Curtain Raiser
Ideal Surge Protector
Surge Protection Devices Market to Experience Healthy Growth
Asia-Pacific Exhibits Strong Performance
Hard-Wired SPD
Largest Product Market
Stiff Competition in a Fragmented Market
Pure-play SPD Manufacturers Face Off with Large Diversified Electrical Equipment Makers
2. Market Growth Drivers, Trends Issues
Outdoor LED Lighting
Crucial SPD Market
Advanced Series Mode Technology Catching on
Demand Prevails for SPDs as Shields against Environment-Induced Voltage Surges
SPD Market
A Key Beneficiary of the Microprocessor Revolution
Advanced Surge Protection Devices Enhance Reliability of Life Safety Systems
High Costs Associated with Equipment Downtime Motivates Deployment of SPDs
Hassle Free Installation and Lower Maintenance Encourages Deployments
Developing Economies Offer Opportunities on a Platter
Prices Come Under Pressure
Commercial Sector to Hog the Limelight
Older Generation SPDs Pose Risk of Unsafe Failure
Appliances Makers Reticent to Integrate SPDs in Devices
International Copper Prices Influence Fortunes of SPD Manufacturers
Innovative Surge Protection Devices
Select Wall-Mounted Surge Protectors
Popular Surge Protectors and Power Strips
3. Product Overview
4. Product Launches/Introductions
5. Recent Industry Activity
6. Focus On Select Players
7. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 88 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 112)
