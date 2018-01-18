In Ovations Holdings, Inc.: INOH / Common Shareholder Questions Are Answered

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / In Ovations Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: INOH) answers some of the most common questions shareholders have been asking:

Q: What is the current outstanding share count?

A: 5.3B

Q: Will you take on toxic debt?

A: No toxic debt will be considered. Period.

Q: What has been done with old debts?

A: We are negotiating with debt holders and expect that they will be settled without further dilution. There is some existing converted overhang, which, where possible, will be returned to treasury based upon settlement agreements.

Q: Will the company do a reverse split?

A: We do not feel that is necessary and, with our current business, we feel we can see the price per share increase to reflect our value.

Q: Bio-Char updates?

A: The company has made remarkable strides along with a distribution agreement with Oregon Bio-Char, and we are expecting significant growth in this sector. We will be at the Hemp & Cannabis fair this weekend in Medford, Oregon (http://thcfair.com/).

Q: Is everything going to be under the INOH name?

A: No, the company just filed for a Trademark with the USPTO. Once approved, we will issue the name and further details.

Q: Who is on the current advisory board?

A: The company, over the past months, has added Dr. Kenneth Hughes, Mr. Gary Williams, and Mr. Josh Turner to our advisory board, all well-versed in the medical cannabis sector.

Q: Do you expect further additions?

A: Yes

Q: Do you foresee other areas of growth?

A: Yes. We foresee a vibrant future for Cannabis/Hemp and related industries.

Q: What about Veronica Foxx, DJ Ponder, and others?

A: The company is aware of the mostly negative comments from said parties. Although their comments have exceeded the bounds of authenticity and are also attacking my personal character, we will only deal with facts and not succumb to their salacious remarks. Without looking further, their own history on Investors Hub speaks volumes on who they are and what their ill motives are about. I almost feel honored on the amount of time they spend on INOH's board, bashing me and the company. Unfortunately, by spewing negativity to investors, they aim to manipulate the stock in a negative way. I hope this answers a lot of your questions regarding the constant emails and phone calls.

In closing, Mr. Goldberg stated, "This is an exciting time for our company and we are truly thankful and overwhelmed by your support over the years. Our new direction paints a bright future ahead. INOH is all about creating shareholder value and with our new focus in the Cannabis/Hemp industry and the ancillary opportunities, that time has come. We know the best way to build our INOH vision is with respected individuals in their selected areas of expertise; this is exactly what we have done. We have been listening to our shareholders and can't wait to show you what 2018 and beyond will bring."

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the statements made herein.

In Ovations Holdings, Inc. does not grow, process, sell, or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).

