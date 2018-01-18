Data preparation leader selected for the "Data Catalog" and "End User Data Preparation" categories



BEDFORD, Mass., 2018-01-18 16:22 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM: DWCH) today announced that the company received two Technology Innovation Awards from Dresner Advisory Services. Selected as a winner in the "Data Catalog" and - for the second consecutive year - "End User Data Preparation" categories, Datawatch stands out for its ability to empower individuals and teams to create, find, access, validate and share governed datasets for fast data-driven decision-making and improved operational processes.



Now in its third year, the Dresner Advisory Services Technology Innovation Awards recognized the top ranked vendors in its 2017 Wisdom of Crowds series of thematic market studies that covered Advanced & Predictive Analytics, Big Data Analytics, Collective Insights, Cloud Business Intelligence (BI), Data Catalog, Embedded Business Intelligence, End User Data Preparation, IoT Intelligence and Location Intelligence.



Datawatch is recognized in the "Data Catalog" category for its collaborative and governance features and for its self-service "End User Data Preparation" solutions. With the Datawatch Monarch self-service data preparation platform, everyday business users, data analysts and data scientists can quickly access, manipulate, enrich, combine and prepare disparate information from virtually any source, including data locked in enterprise application reports, PDF documents, and other semi-structured and unstructured repositories. Additionally, Datawatch Monarch Swarm, a centralized, cloud-ready solution, offers enterprises a team-driven data preparation and socialization platform designed for groups to speed collaboration and uphold governance practices.



"As the pioneer of self-service data preparation, Datawatch continues its commitment to ensuring all data users and business teams are empowered to work collaboratively on creating, accessing, preparing and analyzing secured datasets for agile business decision-making that impacts the bottom line," said Jon Pilkington, chief product officer, Datawatch. "With our Monarch Complete and Monarch Swarm platforms, companies are creating a productive, data-driven culture that improves operational processes and delivers greater business value. The recognition by Dresner Advisory Services validates our efforts in providing our customers with a dynamic approach to utilize data anywhere at any time."



The Dresner Advisory Services' annual thematic reports provide original, un-biased examination of end user deployment and intentions surrounding BI and related technologies. Data is collected from end users to provide a real-world perspective on various technical capabilities related to the BI and analytics markets.



"Our Technology Innovation Awards are based on our unique research in nine BI and data categories," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "From these examinations, we select the leaders who provide the most complete solutions in their respective field. We applaud Datawatch for its leadership in the "Data Catalog" and "End User Data Preparation" areas in 2017."



For more information about its self-service enterprise data preparation solution, please visit: www.datawatch.com/our-products.



About Dresner Advisory Services Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.



About Datawatch Corporation Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM: DWCH) enables ordinary users to achieve extraordinary results with their data. Only Datawatch can unlock data from the widest variety of sources and prepare it for use in visualization and analytics tools, or for other business processes. When real-time visibility into rapidly changing data is critical, Datawatch also enables users to analyze streaming data, even in the most demanding environments, such as capital markets. Organizations of all sizes in more than 100 countries worldwide use Datawatch products, including 93 of the Fortune 100. The company is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, with offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Stockholm, Singapore and Manila. To learn more about Datawatch or download a free version of its enterprise software, please visit: www.datawatch.com.



