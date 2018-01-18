Flat Glass Coatings Market Worth 2,789.6 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Flat Glass Coatings Marketby Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic), Technology (Solvent and Water-Based, Nano Coatings), Application (Mirror, Solar Power, Architectural, Automotive & Transportation, Decorative), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', is estimated to be USD 1,075.8 Million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.99% between 2017 and 2022 to reach USD 2,789.6 Million by 2022, in terms of value. Coatings in flat glass are used to enhance the water-repellent ability (automobile glass, spectacle lenses, and shower walls) as well as thermal, UV protection, heat protection, shatter protection, graffiti protection, dust protection, and optical performance characteristics of the flat glass. The various applications of flat glass coatings include mirror, solar power, architectural, automotive & transportation, decorative, and electronics & appliances. Growth in application industries, especially in Asia Pacific, is driving the global Flat Glass Coatings Market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse133 market data Tables and33 Figures spread through 172 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Flat Glass Coatings Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flat-glass-coatings-market-223549950.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Based on resin type, the polyurethane segment led the Flat Glass Coatings Market in 2016 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Polyurethane resins are made from reacting polyalcohol and organic di-isocyanate. Polyurethane resin-based coatings possess properties such as high durability, toughness, and high gloss and are easy to clean. Owing to these properties, they are used in various applications worldwide. Polyurethane resin-based coatings are also used where high performance is expected, such as greenhouse buildings, solar panels, and space shuttles. Polyurethane resins are used in industrial and architectural coating systems as topcoats and are usually applied over primer to attain a long-term protective coating.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=223549950

Based on technology, the nano coatings segment of the Flat Glass Coatings Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The nano coatings market has been growing significantly globally during the past few years and is projected to display higher growth rates in the next five years. The growing automotive and electronics industries are expected to boost the nano coatings market during the forecast period. Growth in the coatings sector coupled with rising demand and urbanization in BRIC countries has been driving the global nano coatings market in the past few years. Increasing preference for advanced materials in the automotive industry has led to a surge in nanotechnology R&D, which, in turn, is expected to boost the nano coatings market growth.

The Asia Pacific Flat Glass Coatings Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Flat Glass Coatings Market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand for flat glass coatings from the region's emerging economies, such as India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore. Solar power installation has increased the consumption of flat glasses and mirror coatings in this region. Factors such as improving standards of living and rising per capita incomes have also contributed to the growth of the Asia Pacific Flat Glass Coatings Market.

Arkema (France), FENZI (Italy), Ferro Corporation (US), Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Vitro Architectural Glass (Mexico), NIPPONPAINT (Japan), SunGuard (Guardian Glass) (US), Hesse (Germany), DIAMON-FUSION INTERNATIONAL (US), and Tribos Coatings (International) Ltd. (UK) are some of the key players operating in the Flat Glass Coatings Market.

Inquiry before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=223549950

Browse Related Reports

Epoxy Coatings Market by Technology (Solvent borne, Waterborne, and Powder-Based) and Application (Construction, Transportation, General Industrial, and Others) - Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/epoxy-coatings-market-260587393.html



Polyurethane Coating Market by Type (Solvent-borne, Water-borne, High Solids, Powder), End Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Wood & Furniture, Industrial, Textile, Construction, Electrical & Electronics) & Geography - Trends & Forecasts to 2018

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyurethane-coatings-market-108831606.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets