The "Biosurfactants Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global biosurfactants market to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% over the period of 2017-2023.
The report on biosurfactants market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global biosurfactants market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global biosurfactants market over the period of 2015-2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Segments Covered
Product Types:
- Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG)
- Sorbitan Esters
- Sucrose Esters
- Rhamnolipids
- Sophorolipids
- Methyl Ester Sulfonates (MES)
Application:
- Agricultural Chemicals
- Household Detergents
- Fabric softener
- Industrial Institutional Cleaners
- Food Processing
- Oilfield Chemicals
- Textiles
- Pharmaceutical
- Cosmetics and Personal Care
Companies Profiled
- Ecover
- Akzo Nobel
- BASF
- Croda International
- Saraya
- Soliance
- Kao
- Sun Products Corporation
- Chemtura Corporation
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
