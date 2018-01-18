Magirus Delivers World's Highest Turntable Ladder to Asia

ULM, Germany, January 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Seoul City Fire Department is the first fire department in Asia to acquire the world's highest turntable ladder. The new M68L officially entered service after the formal key handover in South Korea's capital. It will enable new opportunities and more safety for rescues at even greater heights.

The Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Management Headquarters in South Korea is the first fire department in Asia Pacific to receive a Magirus M68L turntable ladder. The highest turntable ladder in the world entered service on January 17, 2018 during a formal ceremony with more than 100 guests at the Songpa District fire station. In the presence of senior representatives of the city of Seoul and its Fire Department, Magirus President & CEO Marc Diening presented the symbolic key to Lee Jeong Hee, Chief of the Songpa fire station. At the event Kim Song Yeon, the General Manager of the Safety Support Division of Seoul Fire Headquarters, emphasized the importance of modern rescue options: "With a working height of 68 meters, the M68L provides Seoul and its large density of high-rise buildings with unique and efficient methods for rescuing persons from great heights."

Its delivery is the result of the continuous search for innovative solutions for Seoul's Fire Departments, concluding that Magirus's concept was the ideal fit for their special human rescue operations and firefighting challenges. Marc Diening congratulated the Seoul Fire Service on having taken such a ground breaking decision and now being the first Fire Brigade in the Asia Pacific region to receive the world's highest turntable ladder. "The Seoul Fire Department has now taken all of the technically feasible steps to protect the metropolis's population in this area." The M68L will be stationed at the Songpa District Fire Department.

Flexibility and short set-up times for operations at greater heights

The Magirus M68L is the world's highest turntable ladder. With a working height of 68 meters, the Magirus flagship sets standards. Mounted on an IVECO Trakker AD 410T45 8x4, the M68L has a four-axle chassis that requires no additional permit to operate on Seoul's streets. It ensures the necessary flexibility and maneuverability on the way to the site. These are highly important qualities due to the steadily growing density of high-rise and apartment buildings as well as increasing traffic in urban centers. Furthermore, it can be set up extremely rapidly thanks to the XLL VARIO jacking system at the operation site. The specially developed supports also ensure maximum reliability and stability even on slopes or slippery surfaces.

Functional accessories for optimal work

Equipment such as the RC300 rescue cage with camera system and self-protection nozzle system gives firefighters an ideal overview and maximum operational safety. The Magirus RE300 rescue lift has space for three people or 300 kg. The safe, ergonomic crossover function at the top of the ladder as well as the ground-level exit, combined with a rescue lift speed of up to 1.6 meters per second, ensure enormous rescue capacity. Additional features such as the telescopic water pipe in the seven-section ladder set or the "Magirus Edge Light" safety lighting built into the superstructure put Seoul in the best position for future operations.

About Magirus

Passion and precision, high-tech and craftsmanship. Since 1864, Magirus has combined innovation and tradition to assist firefighters throughout the world. With a comprehensive range of state-of-the-art, reliable fire engines, turntable ladders, rescue and equipment vehicles, special solutions, pumps and portable pumps, Magirus is known globally as one of the largest and technologically leading providers of firefighting and disaster control technology.

Magirus is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), a worldwide leading company in the capital goods sector with a broad spectrum of products and a global presence.

