

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump finally announced his much awaited 'Fake News Awards'...and the winner is 'The New York Times.'



The media-weary president tweeted out the winners of his 'Fake News Awards' on Wednesday night, with a link directed to the Republican National Committee website.



There, he listed 10 news stories that rattled the presidency, from a range of mainstream outlets, which he claims were all fake.



Some of them were reports in which the media outlets had admitted errors and issued corrections.



On top of the list was an exclusive by Paul Krugman that was published in The New York Times on Trump's election victory, which says the US economy would never recover.



But DOW hit record high, Team GOP says.



Second in the list is a Brian Ross story in ABC News on Trump's Russia connection. The ' false report' sent markets in a downward spiral, according to Trump.



ABC News apologized and suspended Brian Ross over the incorrect report.



The third most 'fake news' that Trump cited is a CNN report that Trump and his son Donald J. Trump, Jr. had access to hacked documents from Wikileaks.



Other members of US media that were 'awarded' by Trump are Washington Post, Time and Newsweek.



'2017 was a year of unrelenting bias, unfair news coverage, and even downright fake news,' according to Team GOP. Studies have shown that over 90 per cent of the media's coverage of President Trump is negative,' the list said.



Trump tweeted that despite some 'very corrupt and dishonest' media coverage, there are many great reporters he respects, 'and lots of GOOD NEWS for the American people to be proud of.'



