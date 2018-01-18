Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Strategic Business Report 2018 - Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) in Thousand Pounds (lbs.) and US$ Million by the following End-Use Segments:

Food and Beverages

Oil Field Drilling Fluids

Drugs & Cosmetics

Paper Processing Aids

Detergents

Paints & Coatings

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC): An Introductory Prelude

Wide Use Case Across Diverse Industrial Sectors: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market

Key Applications of CMC in Major End-Use Sectors: A Snapshot

Developing Regions Drive Volume Growth

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market

Developed Regions Continue to Extend Market Opportunities

Stable Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

Leading Players in the Global CMC Market

Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market

Chinese Companies Seek to Enhance Global Footprint



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

F&B Sector Emerges as Key Consumer Amid Rising Demand for Quality Foods

Higher Uptake of Processed Foods Fuels CMC Consumption Volumes

CMC: A Mainstream Additive in Ice Cream Making

CMC: Ideal Ingredient for Beverage Processing

Milk Drinks, Yogurts, Fruit Squashes & Other Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Detergents: The Second Major End-Use Segment

CMC Assumes Importance in Paper Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals Domain Extends Robust Growth Prospects

Uptrend in Personal Care Market Bodes Well

CMC Adds Value to Textiles & Fabrics

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Factors Enhance Market Prospects

Urban Sprawl

Growing Middle Class Population

Increasing Disposable Incomes

Growing Popularity of Alternatives Niggles Market Prospects

Guar Gum

Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC)



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

A Prelude

Structure

Grades

Purified CMC

Select Applications

Standard Grade CMC

Select Applications

Functionality

Properties

General

Physical Properties of CMC

Viscosity

Dissolution

Stability

Solutions

Thermal Stability

Effect of pH

Effect of Salt

Raw Materials

CMC Production from Durian

Pricing

End-Use Applications

Ceramic Industry

Paint and Lacquer Industry

Construction Industry

Tobacco Industry

Textile Industry

Glue and Adhesives Industry

Freezer Pads and Gels Industry

Other Industrial Applications



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Dow and DuPont Merge to Establish DowDuPont

Akzo Nobel to Build New Bermocoll EHEC Plant

Akzo Nobel Plans to Combine Business with Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paper Establishes Nippon Paper Logistics

Nippon Paper Commences New Cellulose Nanofiber Production Facility

Nippon Paper Develops New Cellulose Solutions

Lotte Chemical Snaps Up Samsung Fine Chemicals

Ashland Separates from Valvoline to Develop Specialty Chemicals Business

CP Kelco Expands Dubai Facility

CP Kelco Signs Distribution Deal with L.V. Lomas

Ashland to Launch CMC Binder for Lithium Ion Batteries



