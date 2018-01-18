Image Sensor Market to Grow at 9.75% CAGR to 2023

PUNE, India, January 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds Image Sensor Market Report is forecast to reach $24.80 billion by 2023 from $14.19 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 9.75% during (2017-2023) driven by the increasing penetration of image sensors in automobiles, the trend of miniaturization and dual camera in smartphones and tablets and demand for improved medical imaging solutions; while 3D image sensors to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The report profiles the most promising players in the image sensor market. The competitive landscape of the market presents an interesting picture where a large number of players have become a force to reckon with. Key players in this market are Sony (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), OmniVision (US), On Semiconductor (US), Panasonic (Japan), Canon (Japan), SK Hynix (South Korea), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Pixart Imaging (Taiwan), PixelPlus (South Korea), Hamamatsu (Japan), ams (Austria), Himax (Taiwan), Teledyne (US), and Sharp (Japan).

The image sensor market for area image sensors is expected to grow at a higher rate compared to linear image sensors, mainly because of the rising demand for camera modules in smart phones and tablets. Area image sensors are expected to hold the largest market share by 2023. Another reason for the rise in the use of area image sensors is that it offers features such as high sensitivity, high quality of images, and high performance. These features help in reducing noise through the use of technologies such as color noise reduction (CNR) and high dynamic range (HDR).

The consumer electronics is the largest market for the image sensor industry. Innovation by OEMs will lead to the increase in the use of image sensors in applications such as machine vision, ADAS, and wearable's and will offer great opportunities for the image sensor market. However, high manufacturing cost of image sensors is restraining the growth of this market. Images captured using low-megapixel cameras have numerous drawbacks. The image quality of such images gets reduced while zooming in, cropping, or taking prints. Hence, the demand for high-megapixel cameras is growing. To increase the number of pixels, manufacturers either have to increase the chip size or shrink the pixel pitch. However, a larger chip size would incur higher cost.

The APAC will be the fastest growing Image Sensor Market during the forecast period. More than 80% of the demand for image sensors is from the consumer electronics application, which includes smart phones and tablets, cameras, computers, and wearable electronics. With the increasing penetration of dual camera in smart phones, the demand for image sensors is expected to increase. Automotive is another application that will contribute to the growth of the image sensor market in APAC. China is the largest producer of automobiles in the world. The development of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) for automotive application is also expected to boost the demand for image sensors. It has been observed that with the development of ADAS, the number of cameras installed in a vehicle will be more than ten. This will create a huge demand for image sensors in automotive application.

This research report categorizes the overall image sensor market based on technology, processing type, spectrum, array type, vertical, and geography. The report describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities' pertaining to the market, as well as it provides the value chain analysis.

In the process of determining and verifying the image sensor market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key individuals in the image sensor market. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 55%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 15%

By Designation: C-Level - 50%, D-Level - 25%, and Others - 25%

By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 25%, APAC - 30%, and RoW - 10%

Another research titled Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market Global Forecast to 2023 says, the Hall-Effect current sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2017 and 2023 and would be worth $1,473.7 million by 2023. Open-loop current sensor expected to hold a larger share of the Hall-Effect current sensor market during the forecast period. Industrial automation industry expected to hold the largest share of the overall Hall-Effect current sensor market in 2017. Hall-Effect current sensor market in Asia Pacific expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Companies such as ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Allegro Micro Systems LLC (US), Asahi Kasei Micro device Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Melex is NV (Belgium), LEM Holding SA (Switzerland), TDK Corporation (Japan), Kohsh in Electric Corporation (Japan), VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), American Aerospace Controls (US), ELECTROHMS PRIVATE LIMITED (India), KOHSHIN ELECTRIC CORPORATION (Japan), NK Technologies (US), Pulse Electronics (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), HARTING Technology Group (Germany), Telcon Ltd (UK), Magnesensor Technology (MST) (US), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. ((US), Measurlogic, Inc. (US) have been profiled in this 151 pages research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1192048 .

