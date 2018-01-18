Growing Team Continues to Expand Presence at Leading Industry Events to Apprise Lessors of Next-Gen Data Security and Process Improvement Solutions

Zeevo Group LLC ("Zeevo"), a leading provider of professional services and technology consulting, today announced that company representatives will be attending Airline Economics' Growth Frontiers and the 20th Anniversary Global Airfinance conferences in Dublin, Ireland, during the week of January 21st through 25th

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118005067/en/

Zeevo Group principals Joey Johnsen and John McCartney along with Angela Geremia, Head of Technical Operations, to attend annual aviation finance conferences in Dublin (Photo: Business Wire)

Throughout the conferences, company principals Joey Johnsen and John McCartney along with Angela Geremia, Head of Technical Operations, will be available for individual meetings with existing and prospective clients.

"We look forward to reconnecting with our clients and colleagues, as well as meeting new industry contacts to explore ways in which Zeevo solutions can effectively address their business, finance and information technology needs in all aspects of aircraft leasing," said Zeevo Group Principal Joey Johnsen.

To set up a meeting or schedule time during one of the conferences' networking sessions, please contact the company's media representative Catie Anaya at media@zeevogroup.com or +1-760-933-8607.

In addition, Zeevo's perspective on the ramifications from the recent security flaws Spectre and Meltdown will be featured in the Wednesday, January 24th issue of Airfinance Journal Dublin 2018 Daily Newspapers.

"Spectre and Meltdown have left all of the world's companies' and clients' privileged information vulnerable to cyber theft. For lessors that are increasingly reliant upon cloud computing, these warnings are alarming because the risks associated with cyber theft can have a massive financial impact," explained Johnsen.

The Zeevo team comprises industry veterans who are highly skilled in delivering proven solutions to the leasing community designed to deliver data security and protection process improvements that effectively combat potential security breaches.

"On the tails of the news about the security flaws and the E.U.'s new General Data Protection Regulation ('GDPR') regulations, long-term concerns about data protection are certainly not going away," concluded Johnsen. "We encourage our industry colleagues to peruse our analysis."

A digital copy of the Dublin 2018 Daily Newspapers will be available on the day of publishing at zeevogroup.com and Airfinance Journal's website at airfinancejournal.com.

About Zeevo Group

Zeevo Group LLC ("Zeevo") provides business, finance and information technology consulting services and products to a broad range of clients representing such key industries as aircraft leasing, utilities and consumer products. www.zeevogroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118005067/en/

Contacts:

Zeevo Group LLC

Catie Anaya, +1-760-933-8607

media@zeevogroup.com