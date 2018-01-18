Technavio market research analysts forecast the global oral hygiene market to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The report further segments the global oral hygiene market by product (primary oral hygiene products and secondary oral hygiene products), distribution channel (offline distribution channel and online distribution channel), and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global oral hygiene market:

Innovation in technology and product line extension leading to product premiumization

Growing awareness of dental and oral health

High demand for teeth whitening products and mouthwash

Innovation in technology and product line extension leading to product premiumization

Innovation in technology and extension of the product line are some of the essential competitive strategies for vendors operating in the global market, of which oral care is one of the important categories. This is because customers look for innovative and hygienic oral products that can offer effective results and help them maintain strong and healthy teeth.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for retail goods and services research, "Smart connectivity in toothbrushes is one of the latest technologies introduced in the toothbrush category. For instance, the Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush can be connected to Bluetooth that allows it to be connected to the Oral-B mobile application installed on a smartphone. This application gives users feedback on their brushing habits."

Growing awareness of dental and oral health

Dental and oral health is one of the major growing concerns among people across the globe. Any disorder in dental and oral health can deteriorate the health of the teeth. This can give rise to plaque formation, oral cancer, mouth and facial pain, throat cancer, oral infection and sores, periodontal disease, tooth decay, and others. To avoid the occurrence of such disorders, manufacturers and the government of different countries are raising awareness on the importance of maintaining dental and oral health.

Manufacturers have been able to increase their product and brand visibility that is assisting in increasing their volume sales. The increasing awareness of dental and oral health will increase the volume sales of oral hygiene products such as toothbrushes, mouthwashes, toothpaste, and many others. Additionally, it will also contribute to the market during the forecast period.

High demand for teeth whitening products and mouthwash

Increasing consciousness of oral health has helped vendors introduce other oral hygiene product categories such as mouthwash and teeth whitening products. One of the popular products that are used for teeth whitening is whitening toothpaste. Manufacturers offer toothpaste with teeth-whitening functionality that differs from ordinary toothpaste.

Mouthwash has also gained popularity as it acts as a rinsing agent that protects against harmful germs and bacteria that may remain after brushing and flossing. The rising consciousness of removing bad breath has compelled people to adopt mouthwashes into their daily oral hygiene routine rapidly.

