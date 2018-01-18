In an interview with Reuters, the president slammed what he referred to as the dumping of inexpensive modules on the U.S. market.

Reuters is reporting that President Donald J. Trump, who during the 2016 campaign slammed solar as being "too expensive" and saying it "didn't work", will soon announce whether he will impose sanctions on foreign module production in response to a trade complaint filed last year by bankrupt module manufacturer Suniva and later joined by SolarWorld.

The president has until January 26 to issue his final decision on the tariffs, but his interview with the news service suggests it may come much earlier. Trump declined to tell Reuters what his final decision will be (to keep suspense high until the final reveal), but he did not hold back when asked about his feelings on the foreign manufacturers.

"You know, they dump 'em - government-subsidized, lots of things happening - they dump the panels, then everybody goes out of business," the president told Reuters.

Reuters estimates that about 14% (36,400) of the solar industry's 260,000 jobs are in manufacturing. It should be noted those are not all module manufacturing jobs - at least 6,000 ...

