Daily Litecoin News UpdateThe Koreans are rejoicing and so is the rest of the crypto-world. The air of uncertainty around the ban is finally dissipating. Investors are feeling reinvigorated and cryptocurrencies are once again out of the red zone.This may have been one of the shortest crashes in the history of all crashes. Just a week ago, the sentiment was extremely dim. Cryptocurrency prices kept tumbling for three consecutive days as sellers continued to dominate the space.For reference, cryptocurrency prices crashed after the South Korean Minister.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...