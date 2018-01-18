Paternoster announced on Thursday that it has entered into an agreement with RiverFort Global Capital - a specialist provider of financing to the natural resources sector - whereby Paternoster will work closely with and co-invest alongside RiverFort in a range of opportunities within the natural resources sector. The AIM-traded firm described RiverFort as a "highly-respected" provider of specialist financing to the natural resources sector, providing equity, convertible debt and senior project ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...