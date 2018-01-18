West Africa-focussed mineral exploration and development company Kodal Minerals updated the market on its concessions at the Bougouni Lithium Project in Southern Mali on Thursday. The AIM-traded firm previously announced on 13 December that it had filed new applications in the name of its Malian subsidiary, Future Minerals, over two new 100 square kilometre licences covering the high priority areas within the Kolassokoro area. It said it could now confirm that the applications for the ...

