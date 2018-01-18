SQS Software Quality updated the market on the recommended cash offer made for it by Assystem Services Deutschland on Thursday. The AIM-traded firm and Assystem Services had initially announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all cash offer for the entire issued and to-be-issued share capital of SQS on 15 December. As at 16 January, Assystem had received valid acceptances of the stock option proposals in respect of 1,571,510 outstanding SQS stock options ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...