DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - January 18, 2018) - InsuredMine, an InsurTech startup focused on providing consumer-focused tools for insurance management, is excited to announce the release of the company's insurance management app for both iOS and Android users.

Founded in 2017, InsuredMine provides an innovative digital closet for individual consumers looking to manage insurance information. The InsuredMine app consolidates consumer access to all insurance information, and allows users to set reminders for payment due dates to help eliminate late payments and unexpected fees. Additionally, the app simplifies the set-up process for users, and provides consumers the ability to connect existing insurance accounts by simply uploading a PDF, or an image of a policy declaration page which can be analyzed and interpreted by InsuredMine's inherent artificial intelligence (AI) tool.

"As consumers face more choice and complexity in terms of choosing insurance companies and coverages, InsuredMine is excited to be out there with an app that helps any consumer manage multiple policies across different insurance companies on a single dashboard," said Raution Jaiswal, CEO and co-founder of InsuredMine. "As part of the Global Insurance Accelerator's (GIA) 2018 cohort, InsuredMine hopes to expand our network of partner insurance companies and gain exposure to a much larger industry audience."

With a greater ability to see insurance policies and coverages in one place, consumers get better insight into premium variances and potential coverage gaps. The InsuredMine app is available immediately as a feature of the flagship InsuredMine online tool currently being used by early adopters.

About InsuredMine

Started in 2017, InsuredMine is developing solutions to help insurance customers easily manage their various insurance policies and interactions-renewals, premium payments, coverages and more-to make them a more informed customer with greater control over their financial protection. Dallas-based InsuredMine aims to deliver analytics that allow consumers to modify and update their coverage needs more quickly and receive competitive bids based on their previous coverages and buying habits. While designed to empower consumers, the technology also delivers data and insights to carriers and relies on insurance agents and brokers to deliver the solution to their customers. For more information, visit www.insuredmine.com or email us at support@insuredmine.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2018/1/18/11G149544/Images/Raution_Jaiswal-9248b26e9c0e9c21aba38202f89f0820.jpg

Media Contact:

Sridevi Talluri

InsuredMine

503-508-3748

sridevi@insuredmine.com