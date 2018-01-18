The 49th edition of Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter wrapped up today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The four-day fair (15-18 January) welcomed some 14,000 buyers from 76 countries and regions.

Hong Kong exhibitor Innee-Sedona International Ltd was appointed last year as sole Asia-Pacific distributor for the Celine Dion accessory brand. The brand's 2018 Fall/Winter collection made its world debut at Hong Kong Fashion Week, showcasing products including handbags and small leather accessories.

The fair debuted the Corporate Fashion and Uniforms zone and organised a related fashion parade and seminar, where representatives from the garment, construction and fashion design industries shared development opportunities for workplace uniforms.



HKTDC Communications & Public Affairs Department Agnes Wat Tel: +852 2584 4554 Email: agnes.ky.wat@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, Jan 18, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 49th edition of Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter wrapped up at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) today. The four-day fair (15-18 January) attracted some 14,000 buyers from 76 countries and regions.Featuring some 1,400 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions, the fair showcased the latest collections of international brands, garments, fashion accessories, fabrics and clothing accessories. More than 20 fashion activities were staged during the four-day fair, including trend-forecasting seminars, buyer forums and a networking reception, as well as 13 fashion parades and presentations, providing the industry with abundant networking opportunities.HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau said the fashion industry is expected to pick up soon as the global economy steadies and the retail market strengthens. "Hong Kong companies are highly adaptable," he said. "We saw Hong Kong companies launching a top international star's namesake accessory collection at the Fashion Week, which received many enquiries. At this year's Fashion Week, buyer numbers from Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia saw encouraging growth, and a Thai buyer placed orders on the spot. Hong Kong companies should tap these opportunities amid optimism in emerging markets."- Celine Dion accessory collection in Hong Kong"We are making a global launch for the Celine Dion 2018 Fall/Winter collection through the Hong Kong Fashion Week. E-commerce companies from the Chinese mainland, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore are interested in buying our products, while buyers from Korea and the Philippines want to be exclusive distributors for their countries," said Jennifer Chan, Innee-Sedona Managing Director, which was appointed the sole Asia-Pacific distributor of the Celine Dion accessory brand.Ms. Chan also said that an Australian buyer placed a trial order worth US$3,000 at the fair, while some buyers sought their help to contact Celine Dion, hoping to develop new clothing lines and other accessories for the brand. She noted that the fair provided an important platform for promoting the brand to international buyers and opening new business opportunities, and they plan to return to the fair next year.- Buyers from emerging markets more optimisticThai exhibitor Jaspal, a locally renowned brand that operates some 300 retail stores with 15 own fashion brands in Thailand, also found business opportunities in Hong Kong. Viriya Athikiat, the company's International Sourcing & Merchandising Manager, is responsible for sourcing for the Jaspal brand which runs a chain of 50 stores selling women's "high fashion ready-to-wear"."I am visiting Hong Kong Fashion Week to find OEM manufacturers for ladies' wear. I have placed an order worth US$75,000-US$80,000 with a Chinese mainland exhibitor from Huzhou for knit sweaters. Talks are underway with another mainland supplier for accessories such as scarves and trims with a potential order worth US$40,000-US$45,000."- hktdc.com Small Orders zoneIn view of the demand for sourcing in small quantities, the show has once again set up an hktdc.com Small Orders zone, featuring nearly 100 showcases and garment racks with about 450 products available for orders in minimum quantities of between five and 1,000 pieces. During the four-day event, more than 4,100 buyers visited the zone and some 6,400 business connections were established.With the newly launched hktdc.com Small Orders (Chinese Mainland) (http://xiaopiliang.hktdc.com), mainland buyers who placed small-orders could now settle payments in renminbi using AliPay, TenPay, WeChat Pay or China UnionPay conveniently.- Hong Kong Fashion Week for Spring/Summer and CENTRESTAGETo offer year-round sourcing opportunities for fashion buyers, Hong Kong Fashion Week for Spring/Summer will be held on 9-12 July, while CENTRESTAGE will be staged on 5-8 September. CENTRESTAGE provides an ideal promotion platform for Asian and international fashion brands and designers, further solidifying Hong Kong's position as Asia's fashion capital.Fair Websites:Fashion Week Fall/Winter: http://www.hktdc.com/fair/hkfashionweekfw-en/Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC): http://www.fashionally.com/en/YDC/aboutCENTRESTAGE: http://www.centrestage.com.hkFashion Week Spring/Summer: http://www.hktdc.com/fair/hkfashionweekss-en/Photo download: http://bit.ly/2DrqyWIComments from exhibitors and buyers: http://bit.ly/2rmJql4About HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter @hktdc, LinkedIn.- Google+: https://plus.google.com/+hktdc- Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/hktdc- LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-councilSource: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.