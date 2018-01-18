qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Markets, 2016-2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2018: Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer: A Grim Reality Driving Demand for qPCR and dPCR

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation in US$ Thousand by the following Product Categories:

Reagents

Instruments

Also, the report analyzes the Global market by the following; Product Categories, Product Segments, End-Use Segments:

Product Categories

Reagents

Instruments

Product Segments

qPCR (quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction)

dPCR (digital Polymerase Chain Reaction)

End-Use Segments - Educational/Research

Testing Laboratories

Pharma

The report profiles 36 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Becton, Dickinson and Company ( USA )

) BioFire Diagnostics, Inc. ( USA )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) Cepheid ( USA )

) Eppendorf AG ( Germany )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Fluidigm Corporation ( USA )

) Promega Corporation ( USA )

) QIAGEN N.V. ( Netherlands )

) RainDance Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Takara Bio , Inc. ( Japan )

, Inc. ( ) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR): An Integral Part of Gene Amplification & Quantification

Sizing the Market

Developing Countries Exude Tremendous Potential for Growth

qPCR Remains the Mainstay Technology

Research and Testing

Major Application Markets

Striking the Right Balance between qPCR and Dpcr in Research Laboratories

qPCR- A Suitable Tool for Gene Expression and Validation

A Peek into Select qPCR Systems Available in Marketplace

Thermo Fisher Life Sciences Prism 7000 Series

Thermo Fisher Life Sciences ViiA 7

Thermo Fisher Life Sciences QuantStudio

Cepheid SmartCycler Platform

Roche LightCycler Platform

Roche FLOW

As qPCR Technology Matures, Saturation is Imminent

Digital PCR to Take Quantification of Nucleic Acids to the Next Level

dPCR

A Valuable Tool in Virology Research

High Sensitivity in Viral Detection

Creation and Validation of Viral Reference Standards

High-Precision Quantification

Sales of Digital PCR to Skyrocket in the Near Term

dPCR Holds Potential to Capture Application Markets from Predecessor Technologies

New dPCR Systems to Capture a Bigger Slice of the Market

QuantStudio 3D Digital PCR System

QuantStudio 12K

BioMark HD system

QX100 droplet digital PCR System

RainDrop Systems

High Installation Cost Remains a Roadblock to Widespread Adoption of dPCR

Despite Onslaught of Digital PCR, qPCR Maintains Relevance



2. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer: A Grim Reality Driving Demand for qPCR and dPCR

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Demand for qPCR and dPCR-based Tests

Progress in Molecular Diagnostics Spur Demand for the Gene Amplification Technologies

Prospects for Predictive Genetic Diagnostics and Testing Grow Brighter

Growing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders and Infectious Diseases Provide a Strong Case for Growth

Innovations in Instrumentation Expand Functionality and Drive Adoption

Adaptive PCR

A Recent Advancement

Expanding Scope of Applications in Applied Sciences Drive Demand for qPCR Instruments and Supplies

qPCR and NGS to Drive Single-Cell Genomics Market

Advancements in Probe Technology Enhance qPCR Sensitivity

qPCR Market to Witness Increasing Affinity for Automated and Robotic Equipment

Factors influencing Selection of Lab Robots

Lab on Chip/Microfluidic Real-time-PCR

A Game Changer in the Offing

Two Types of Microfluidic Designs

Advantages of Lab on Chip PCR

Roadblocks in the Path to Development

New Developments in Lab-on-chip PCR

dPCR for Liquid Biopsies

Areas of Digital PCR has Immense Potential

ddPCR

The More Advanced Digital Approach to dPCR

Droplet digital PCR Finds Increasing Application in Life Sciences Research

ddPCR Gains Traction in Cancer Diagnosis

Monitoring Disease Progression in HIV Studies

Analysis of Genetically Modified Organisms in Edible Products

RT-ddPCR Techniques Applied for Quantitating RNA Viruses in Water Samples

Adoption of High Throughput Platforms Gains Pace

MC-ICP, A New Technique for Increasing Sensitivity of dPCR Instruments

Study Establishes High Reproducibility of dPCR

Clarity dPCR

An Advanced dPCR for Improved Workflows

Veterinary Diagnostic Applications Yet to Embrace dPCR

Researchers Continue to Campaign for Adoption and Strict Compliance with MIQE and SPIDIA Guidelines

Alternate Technologies Pose Threat to Growth of PCR Market

New Isothermal PCR Technology

A Potential Game Changer Promising Faster PCR



3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

qPCR

A Highly Concentrated Market Place

Select qPCR Products by Company

Table 11: PCR Systems Product Portfolio of Thermo Fisher Life Sciences Solutions

Cost of PCR instruments and Reagents to Come Under Pressure

Competitive Landscape of dPCR Market

Bio-Rad Makes Rapid Strides in Life Science Arena with Two Big Deals

Qiagen Strengthens its Hold with Acquisitions

Intense Competition Triggers a Spate of M&A

Multiple Factors to Sustain Consolidation Trend in PCR Industry

Accelerated Commercialization of Products

Offering Integrated and Multi-technology Solutions

Manufacturers Step-Up Online Exposure

Manufacturers Target Expansion of Distribution Reach and Global Footprint



4. END-USE MARKET ANALYSIS

Application Areas of PCR

Medical and Diagnostics

PCR Plays a Vital Role in the Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

Detection of Antimicrobial Resistance

PCR-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification for Detection of Antimicrobial Agents

Forensic and Paternity Testing

Food Safety

Detection and Quantification of Food Pathogens

Detection of Beneficial and Non-Pathogenic Microbes

Study of Microbial Responses to Environment

Microbial Risk Assessment

qPCR Application in Food Microbiology: Study of Select Micro-Organisms by Target Gene and Food Substrate

PCR Technique in Identification of GMOs

Research & Academics

SYBR Dye and TaqMan Techniques Popular in Research Publications



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Reagents and Components Required for PCR

Reaction Steps

Denaturation

Annealing

Extension

Real-Time PCR or Quantitative PCR (qPCR)

qPCR Instrumentation

Evolution

Working of qPCR Instruments

Thermal Control

Fluorimetry

DNA Detection Methods

Fluorescence Measurement

Asymmetrical dsDNA dyes

Quantification

High-Throughput qPCR

Comparison of Working of Conventional PCR versus qPCR

Drawbacks in Core PCR

Advantages of qPCR

Disadvantages of qPCR

End-Use Applications of qPCR

Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions of qPCR Systems

qPCR Consumables, Accessories and Software

DIGITAL PCR

Development of dPCR

Working Principle

Droplet dPCR

Applications of dPCR

Advantages of dPCR



6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Bio-Rad Rolls Out New RT-PCR Kit for Simultaneous Screening of Various Viruses

Agilent Technologies Launches AriaDx Real-Time PCR System

FORMULATRIX Introduces CONSTELLATION Digital PCR System

Roche Rolls Out cobas Liat PCR System in Europe

Thermo Fisher Launches QuantStudio 5 RT PCR System

RainDance Introduces RainDrop Plus Digital PCR System

Stilla Launches Digital PCR System

Analytik Jena Unveils qTOWER RT PCR Thermal Cycler

Bio-Rad Rolls Out ddPCR Supermix

Takara Bio Unveils Thermal Cycler Dice Real Time System III

Exiqon Introduces ExiLERATE LNA qPCR Reagents and Kits

Thermo Fisher Launches PowerUp SYBR Green PCR Master Mix

Thermo Fisher Introduces QuantStudio 3 and QuantStudio 5 RT PCR Systems

Kapa Biosystems Rolls Out KAPA PROBE FORCE qPCR Kit

Agilent Technologies Launches AriaMx System



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

RainDance and Bio-Rad Ink Definitive Acquisition Agreement

Curetis Buys Gyronimo Platform from Carpegen and Systec

QIAGEN Takes Over Exiqon

LGC Takes Over Douglas Scientific

Bio-Rad Secures CE Marking for QX200 Droplet Digital PCR System

Roche to Take Over Kapa Biosystems

LGC to Acquire Biosearch

Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Take Over of Life Technologies



