qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Markets, 2016-2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2018: Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer: A Grim Reality Driving Demand for qPCR and dPCR

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation in US$ Thousand by the following Product Categories:
- Reagents
- Instruments
Also, the report analyzes the Global market by the following; Product Categories, Product Segments, End-Use Segments:
- Product Categories
- Reagents
- Instruments
- Product Segments
- qPCR (quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction)
- dPCR (digital Polymerase Chain Reaction)
- End-Use Segments - Educational/Research
- Testing Laboratories
- Pharma
The report profiles 36 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
- BioFire Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- Cepheid (USA)
- Eppendorf AG (Germany)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Fluidigm Corporation (USA)
- Promega Corporation (USA)
- QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)
- RainDance Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR): An Integral Part of Gene Amplification & Quantification
Sizing the Market
Developing Countries Exude Tremendous Potential for Growth
qPCR Remains the Mainstay Technology
Research and Testing
Major Application Markets
Striking the Right Balance between qPCR and Dpcr in Research Laboratories
qPCR- A Suitable Tool for Gene Expression and Validation
A Peek into Select qPCR Systems Available in Marketplace
Thermo Fisher Life Sciences Prism 7000 Series
Thermo Fisher Life Sciences ViiA 7
Thermo Fisher Life Sciences QuantStudio
Cepheid SmartCycler Platform
Roche LightCycler Platform
Roche FLOW
As qPCR Technology Matures, Saturation is Imminent
Digital PCR to Take Quantification of Nucleic Acids to the Next Level
dPCR
A Valuable Tool in Virology Research
High Sensitivity in Viral Detection
Creation and Validation of Viral Reference Standards
High-Precision Quantification
Sales of Digital PCR to Skyrocket in the Near Term
dPCR Holds Potential to Capture Application Markets from Predecessor Technologies
New dPCR Systems to Capture a Bigger Slice of the Market
QuantStudio 3D Digital PCR System
QuantStudio 12K
BioMark HD system
QX100 droplet digital PCR System
RainDrop Systems
High Installation Cost Remains a Roadblock to Widespread Adoption of dPCR
Despite Onslaught of Digital PCR, qPCR Maintains Relevance
2. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer: A Grim Reality Driving Demand for qPCR and dPCR
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Demand for qPCR and dPCR-based Tests
Progress in Molecular Diagnostics Spur Demand for the Gene Amplification Technologies
Prospects for Predictive Genetic Diagnostics and Testing Grow Brighter
Growing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders and Infectious Diseases Provide a Strong Case for Growth
Innovations in Instrumentation Expand Functionality and Drive Adoption
Adaptive PCR
A Recent Advancement
Expanding Scope of Applications in Applied Sciences Drive Demand for qPCR Instruments and Supplies
qPCR and NGS to Drive Single-Cell Genomics Market
Advancements in Probe Technology Enhance qPCR Sensitivity
qPCR Market to Witness Increasing Affinity for Automated and Robotic Equipment
Factors influencing Selection of Lab Robots
Lab on Chip/Microfluidic Real-time-PCR
A Game Changer in the Offing
Two Types of Microfluidic Designs
Advantages of Lab on Chip PCR
Roadblocks in the Path to Development
New Developments in Lab-on-chip PCR
dPCR for Liquid Biopsies
Areas of Digital PCR has Immense Potential
ddPCR
The More Advanced Digital Approach to dPCR
Droplet digital PCR Finds Increasing Application in Life Sciences Research
ddPCR Gains Traction in Cancer Diagnosis
Monitoring Disease Progression in HIV Studies
Analysis of Genetically Modified Organisms in Edible Products
RT-ddPCR Techniques Applied for Quantitating RNA Viruses in Water Samples
Adoption of High Throughput Platforms Gains Pace
MC-ICP, A New Technique for Increasing Sensitivity of dPCR Instruments
Study Establishes High Reproducibility of dPCR
Clarity dPCR
An Advanced dPCR for Improved Workflows
Veterinary Diagnostic Applications Yet to Embrace dPCR
Researchers Continue to Campaign for Adoption and Strict Compliance with MIQE and SPIDIA Guidelines
Alternate Technologies Pose Threat to Growth of PCR Market
New Isothermal PCR Technology
A Potential Game Changer Promising Faster PCR
3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
qPCR
A Highly Concentrated Market Place
Select qPCR Products by Company
Table 11: PCR Systems Product Portfolio of Thermo Fisher Life Sciences Solutions
Cost of PCR instruments and Reagents to Come Under Pressure
Competitive Landscape of dPCR Market
Bio-Rad Makes Rapid Strides in Life Science Arena with Two Big Deals
Qiagen Strengthens its Hold with Acquisitions
Intense Competition Triggers a Spate of M&A
Multiple Factors to Sustain Consolidation Trend in PCR Industry
Accelerated Commercialization of Products
Offering Integrated and Multi-technology Solutions
Manufacturers Step-Up Online Exposure
Manufacturers Target Expansion of Distribution Reach and Global Footprint
4. END-USE MARKET ANALYSIS
Application Areas of PCR
Medical and Diagnostics
PCR Plays a Vital Role in the Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
Detection of Antimicrobial Resistance
PCR-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification for Detection of Antimicrobial Agents
Forensic and Paternity Testing
Food Safety
Detection and Quantification of Food Pathogens
Detection of Beneficial and Non-Pathogenic Microbes
Study of Microbial Responses to Environment
Microbial Risk Assessment
qPCR Application in Food Microbiology: Study of Select Micro-Organisms by Target Gene and Food Substrate
PCR Technique in Identification of GMOs
Research & Academics
SYBR Dye and TaqMan Techniques Popular in Research Publications
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Reagents and Components Required for PCR
Reaction Steps
Denaturation
Annealing
Extension
Real-Time PCR or Quantitative PCR (qPCR)
qPCR Instrumentation
Evolution
Working of qPCR Instruments
Thermal Control
Fluorimetry
DNA Detection Methods
Fluorescence Measurement
Asymmetrical dsDNA dyes
Quantification
High-Throughput qPCR
Comparison of Working of Conventional PCR versus qPCR
Drawbacks in Core PCR
Advantages of qPCR
Disadvantages of qPCR
End-Use Applications of qPCR
Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions of qPCR Systems
qPCR Consumables, Accessories and Software
DIGITAL PCR
Development of dPCR
Working Principle
Droplet dPCR
Applications of dPCR
Advantages of dPCR
6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Bio-Rad Rolls Out New RT-PCR Kit for Simultaneous Screening of Various Viruses
Agilent Technologies Launches AriaDx Real-Time PCR System
FORMULATRIX Introduces CONSTELLATION Digital PCR System
Roche Rolls Out cobas Liat PCR System in Europe
Thermo Fisher Launches QuantStudio 5 RT PCR System
RainDance Introduces RainDrop Plus Digital PCR System
Stilla Launches Digital PCR System
Analytik Jena Unveils qTOWER RT PCR Thermal Cycler
Bio-Rad Rolls Out ddPCR Supermix
Takara Bio Unveils Thermal Cycler Dice Real Time System III
Exiqon Introduces ExiLERATE LNA qPCR Reagents and Kits
Thermo Fisher Launches PowerUp SYBR Green PCR Master Mix
Thermo Fisher Introduces QuantStudio 3 and QuantStudio 5 RT PCR Systems
Kapa Biosystems Rolls Out KAPA PROBE FORCE qPCR Kit
Agilent Technologies Launches AriaMx System
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
RainDance and Bio-Rad Ink Definitive Acquisition Agreement
Curetis Buys Gyronimo Platform from Carpegen and Systec
QIAGEN Takes Over Exiqon
LGC Takes Over Douglas Scientific
Bio-Rad Secures CE Marking for QX200 Droplet Digital PCR System
Roche to Take Over Kapa Biosystems
LGC to Acquire Biosearch
Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Take Over of Life Technologies
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 36 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 38)
- The United States (22)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (13)
- France (1)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mfjfp3/qpcr_and_dpcr?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716