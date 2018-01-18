Keystone Investment Trust Plc - AGM Statement

Keystone Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

Annual General Meeting Results

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 18 January 2018, shareholders approved the following resolutions:

1. to receive the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2017;

2. to approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration;

3. to approve the Company's Dividend Payment Policy;

4. to reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor to the Company and authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration;

5. to re-elect Mrs Beatrice Hollond a Director of the Company;

6. to re-elect Mr Ian Armfield a Director of the Company;

7. to re-elect Mr William Kendall a Director of the Company;

8. to re-elect Mr John Wood a Director of the Company;

9. to elect Mrs Karen Brade a Director of the Company;

10. to elect Mrs Katrina Hart a Director of the Company;

11. to renew the Directors' authority to allot securities (within the limits set out in the notice of the meeting);

12. to renew the Directors' authority to allot securities for cash while disapplying pre-emption rights within parameters specified (within the limits set out in the notice of the meeting);

13. to renew the Directors' authority to purchase up to 2,026,467 of the Company's shares in the market (within the limits set out in the notice of the meeting); and

14. that the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be no less than 14 clear days.

Resolutions 1 to 14 were passed on a show of hands.

A breakdown of the proxy votes registered is shown below.

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)

Ordinary resolutions:

1. 1,778,665 250 798,299 2. 1,777,662 1,252 798,300 3. 1,778,665 250 798,299 4. 1,777,839 1,076 798,299 5.* 1,776,096 801,053 64 6. 1,774,965 3,948 798,300 7. 1,696,447 82,467 798,300 8. 1,776,889 2,025 798,300 9. 1,776,388 1,187 800,639 10. 1,775,388 1,187 800,639 11. 1,776,817 717 799,679

Special resolutions:

12. 1,775,062 3,030 799,122 13. 1,775,495 2,039 799,679 14. 1,737,795 41,119 798,299

*The large vote against resolution 5 came mainly from one shareholder with whom the Board will engage.

The Company has 13,518,799 ordinary shares of 50p each in issue. On a poll these carry one vote per £1 of nominal capital, accordingly Total Voting Rights were 6,759,399. The above tables represent the number of votes registered. The number of shares represented are twice the above numbers.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

18 January 2018