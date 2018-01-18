sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
18.01.2018 | 17:19
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - AGM Statement

PR Newswire
London, January 18

Keystone Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

Annual General Meeting Results

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 18 January 2018, shareholders approved the following resolutions:

1. to receive the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2017;

2. to approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration;

3. to approve the Company's Dividend Payment Policy;

4. to reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor to the Company and authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration;

5. to re-elect Mrs Beatrice Hollond a Director of the Company;

6. to re-elect Mr Ian Armfield a Director of the Company;

7. to re-elect Mr William Kendall a Director of the Company;

8. to re-elect Mr John Wood a Director of the Company;

9. to elect Mrs Karen Brade a Director of the Company;

10. to elect Mrs Katrina Hart a Director of the Company;

11. to renew the Directors' authority to allot securities (within the limits set out in the notice of the meeting);

12. to renew the Directors' authority to allot securities for cash while disapplying pre-emption rights within parameters specified (within the limits set out in the notice of the meeting);

13. to renew the Directors' authority to purchase up to 2,026,467 of the Company's shares in the market (within the limits set out in the notice of the meeting); and

14. that the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be no less than 14 clear days.

Resolutions 1 to 14 were passed on a show of hands.
A breakdown of the proxy votes registered is shown below.

ResolutionVotes ForVotes AgainstVotes Withheld
(including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)

Ordinary resolutions:

1.1,778,665250798,299
2.1,777,6621,252798,300
3.1,778,665250798,299
4.1,777,8391,076798,299
5.*1,776,096801,05364
6.1,774,9653,948798,300
7.1,696,44782,467798,300
8.1,776,8892,025798,300
9.1,776,3881,187800,639
10.1,775,3881,187800,639
11.1,776,817717799,679

Special resolutions:

12.1,775,0623,030799,122
13.1,775,4952,039799,679
14.1,737,79541,119798,299

*The large vote against resolution 5 came mainly from one shareholder with whom the Board will engage.

The Company has 13,518,799 ordinary shares of 50p each in issue. On a poll these carry one vote per £1 of nominal capital, accordingly Total Voting Rights were 6,759,399. The above tables represent the number of votes registered. The number of shares represented are twice the above numbers.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

18 January 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire