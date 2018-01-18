Building on its recent acquisition of Templars Communications, Vested today announced Elspeth Rothwell will join the agency as U.K. CEO to run the firm's European operations.

Vested, an integrated communications firm focused on the future of finance, is currently the fastest-growing public relations agency in the world, having earned 12 industry awards in 2017, including the much-coveted Best Places to Work Award from PRWeek, while adding great people and top companies to its professional staff and client roster.

Rothwell joins from FTI Consulting Strategic Communications, where she was managing director, financial services, responsible for delivering integrated communications campaigns and strategic planning for financial services clients. Prior to FTI, Rothwell was deputy managing director at Consolidated PR, part of Four Communications, where she ran the organization's financial services offer. Her client experience spans challenger brands, niche specialists, and household names in financial services, including American Express, Brewin Dolphin, HSBC, and Virgin Money.

"It is a privilege, honour, and delight to join the Vested team. Putting purpose and personal at the heart of how financial services firms engage with the world around them is critical and I believe that Vested's approach is both refreshing and on the money. I'm delighted to join such an innovative and entrepreneurial organisation that is already changing the shape of financial services communications," said Rothwell.

Rothwell joins the acquired Templars team and new hires in the London office and will work closely with Kitty Parry, formerly the CEO of Templars and now an adviser to Vested, alongside the U.S. management team.

"We're delighted to hear that Vested have expanded in the UK and that Elspeth will be leading the firm's efforts here," said Ishbel Matheson, vice president of corporate communication for WorldRemit, a Vested client.

"We acquired Templars in the U.K. because we recognize the opportunity a major financial market like London presents and having the right person to lead us in the region is critical. Elspeth is an accomplished professional with a track record of excellence in thinking big and delivering value to clients, and we're thrilled that she chose to join our team to lead the firm's European operations," said Ishviene Arora, co-founder and chief operating officer of Vested.

About Vested

Named the world's fastest growing public relations agency, Vested is an integrated communications firm focused on the future of finance. Vested's approach merges deep financial expertise with creativity to deliver award-winning, integrated campaigns for our global clienteles.

Vested is a founding member of the Global Fintech PR Network and recently launched the industry's first agency-run investment group, Vested Ventures. It announced the acquisition of Templars Communications in 2018, establishing its U.K. office. Learn more at www.fullyvested.com, or via Twitter or LinkedIn.

