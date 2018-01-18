Fetal and Neonatal Care Devices Market, 2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Fetal and neonatal care device global market is expected to grow at single digit CAGR to reach $10,790.7 million by 2023.

This report concentrates on Fetal and Neonatal care devices that are used to care, monitor and diagnose. The laboratory screening tests, drugs, implants are not considered in Fetal and Neonatal care device report.

Fetal products are classified into ultrasound devices, fetal MRI, fetal monitors, fetal Doppler and others products. The ultrasound devices segment accounted the largest share in 2016 due to development of 3D and 4D imaging solutions. The fetal MRI segment is fastest growing segment due to development of miniaturised MRI and product pipeline which are yet to be launched. The fetal monitors are further classified into antepartum or external and intrapartum fetal monitors. The antepartum or external fetal monitors segment accounted for the largest share and fastest growing segment from 2017 to 2023 due to ease in usage, portable, reduces hospital visits etc.

Some of the key players in Fetal and neonatal care device market include: GE Healthcare (U.S.), Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Siemens AG (Germany), Atom medical corporation (Japan), Analogic corporation (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Cooper Companies, Inc (Cooper Surgical, Inc) (U.S.), Fisher & Paykal (New Zealand), Gettinge Group (Sweden), Masimo Corporation (U.S.) and Natus Medical Incorporated (U.S.).



The report provides an in-depth market analysis of the above-mentioned segments across the following regions:

North America

U.S.



Others

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Others

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



Others

Rest of the World (RoW)

Brazil



Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Others

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Key Takeaways

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Markets Covered

2.4 Stakeholders

2.5 Research Methodology



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Increase of Preterm & Low Weight Birth Babies

3.3.1.2 Rising Awareness of Neonatal and Fetal Care in Developing Countries

3.3.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Hospital Acquired Infections in Newborn Babies and Hence Resulting in Growing Number of Neonate Admissions

3.3.1.4 Inflow of Technologically Advanced Products

3.3.1.5 Increased Funding for Neonatal Care

3.3.2 Restrains and Threats

3.3.2.1 Increasing Product Recalls

3.3.2.2 Decreasing Birth Rate in Certain Developed Countries

3.3.2.3 Availability of Alternative Treatment

3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Processes for Approval of Products

3.3.2.5 Reluctance of End-Users to Make High Initial Capital Investments

3.3.2.6 Reduced Reimbursement and Healthcare Reforms Leading to Slow Growth in Developed Markets

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.4.1 U.S.

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 China

3.4.4 Japan

3.4.5 India

3.5 Reimbursement Scenario

3.6 Patent Analysis

3.7 Technology Advancements

3.7.1 Wireless Fetal Monitors

3.7.2 Next Generation Transcutaneous Monitor

3.7.3 Portable or Handheld Devices

3.7.4 Advancement in Neonatal Diagnostic Devices

3.8 Upcoming Technology and Product Launch

3.9 Clinical Trial Data

3.1 Refurbished Devices

3.11 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.11.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.11.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.11.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.11.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

3.12 Supply Chain Analysis

3.13 Market Share Analysis by Major Players

3.13.1 Fetal and Neonatal Care Device Global Market Share Analysis

3.13.2 Fetal Global Market Share Analysis

3.13.3 Neonatal Global Market Share Analysis

3.14 Fetal and Neonatal Care Device Number of Units by Region

3.14.1 Neonatal Incubator Number of Units by Region

3.14.2 Neonatal Warmer Number of Units by Region

3.14.3 Neonatal Convertible Warmer & Incubator Number of Units by Region

3.14.4 Neonatal Phototherapy Device Number of Units by Region

3.15 Fetal and Neonatal Care Device Company Comparison Table by Type & Products



4 Fetal and Neonatal Care Device Global Market, by Products

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Fetal Care Device Market, by Products

4.2.1 Ultrasound Devices

4.2.2 Fetal Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Mri) Systems

4.2.3 Fetal Monitors

4.2.3.1 Antepartum/External Fetal Monitors

4.2.3.2 Intrapartum/Internal Fetal Monitors

4.2.4 Fetal Pulse Oximeters

4.2.5 Fetal Dopplers

4.2.6 Others

4.3 Neonatal Care Device Market, by Products

4.3.1 Infant Warmers

4.3.1.1 Electric Infant Warmers

4.3.1.2 Non-Electric Infant Warmers

4.4 Incubators

4.5 Convertible Warmer & Incubators

4.6 Phototherapy Device

4.6.1 Conventional Phototherapy

4.6.2 Fiber-Optic Phototherapy

4.6.3 Led Phototherapy

4.7 Respiratory Devices

4.7.1 Neonatal Ventilators

4.7.2 Cpap Devices

4.7.3 Oxygen Analyzers and Monitors

4.7.4 Resuscitators

4.7.5 Others

4.8 Neonatal Monitoring Devices

4.8.1 Blood Pressure Monitor

4.8.2 Cardiac Monitors

4.8.3 Pulse Oximeters

4.8.4 Capnographs

4.8.5 Integrated Monitoring Devices

4.9 Others



5 Fetal and Neonatal Care Device Global Market, by End-Users

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hospitals

5.3 Private Clinics

5.4 Other End-Users



6 Regional Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 U.S.

6.2.2 Others

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 U.K.

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 Others

6.4 Asia - Pacific

6.4.1 Japan

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 India

6.4.4 Others

6.5 Rest of the World

6.5.1 Brazil

6.5.2 Middle East & Others

6.5.3 Rest of Latin America



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Introduction

7.2 New Product Launches

7.3 Agreements, Acquisitions & Partnerships

7.4 Other Developments



8 Major Companies

8.1 Analogic Corporation

8.2 Atom Medical Corporation

8.3 Becton Dickinson and Company

8.4 Cooper Companies, Inc.

8.5 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

8.6 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

8.7 GE Healthcare

8.8 Getinge Groups (Maquet)

8.9 Masimo Corporation

8.10 Medtronic PLC

8.11 Natus Medical Incorporated

8.12 Philips N.V.

8.13 Siemens AG

