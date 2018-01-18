The global personal safety tracking devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 13% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118005691/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global personal safety tracking devices market 2018-2022 under their consumer and retail library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global personal safety tracking devices market by end-user (children, elderly, and adults), by technology (GPS and Bluetooth), and by distribution channel (specialty stores, department stores, and online retail). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Market driver: growth in product premiumization

The global personal safety tracking devices market has been impacted positively by the introduction of innovative features in personal safety tracking devices. Brand conscious customers are attracted toward products that optimally fulfill their requirements. Premium personal safety tracking devices are durable, and they have multiple features incorporated into them. The present need for parents across the world to keep track of their children from remote locations has been tapped by the competitors of personal safety tracking devices.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio consumer services and personal care research, "Branding is essential in attracting and retaining the customers. Product premiumization is crucial in the market because many existing players offer similar products that have similar features. Therefore, in such situations, effective branding through product differentiation assists competitors in retaining their existing consumer base. The high status-quo linked with premium and high-quality personal safety tracking devices encourages many consumers to purchase these products."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: increasing investment in marketing and promotional activities

The key competitors are concentrating on increasing their target customer base by investing in marketing and promotional activities. These vendors expect to strengthen their presence in the market by investing in brand visibility activities, celebrity endorsements, and testimonials. They also employ a targeted advertising approach. These advertisements are designed and crafted to promote not only the products but also the brand positions. Digital marketing has a wide reach, and therefore, the vendors are increasingly spending on it to expand their consumer reach. The growing penetration of internet, increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets, and a rise in the popularity of social media platforms has enabled the consumers to have easy access to information.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Some of the players in the market are:

Amber Alert GPS

AngelSense

BrickHouse Security

KJB Security

Lineable

The global personal safety tracking devices market is highly competitive because of the presence of many established players that makes it a fragmented market. Product innovation is predicted to be a major trend in the market during the forecast period. The vendors in the market compete on various factors such as price, quality, brand, and variety. The vendors adopt various strategies to increase their market share. These include the acquisition of various brands and focus on mass customizing that will assist the leading competitors in maintaining their dominance in the market during the forecast period.

Get a sample copy of the global personal safety tracking devices market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing consumer services and personal care research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118005691/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com