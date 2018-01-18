Regulatory News:

Pharnext SA (Paris:ALPHA) (FR0011191287 ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced the Company will present an update from its ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial PLEO-CMT evaluating PXT3003 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 1A disease (CMT1A), in an oral session during the 22nd edition of the Francophone Peripheral Nerve Society conference. The gathering will take place on January 26-27, 2018 in Paris (France).

Details of the presentation are as follows:

: Status of the Pivotal Phase III Study (PLEO-CMT) Assessing the Efficacy and Safety of PXT3003 in the Treatment of Adult Patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 1A Speaker: Prof. Shahram Attarian (Marseille)

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY. The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal lower doses. These PLEODRUG offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety and intellectual property, including several product or composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.

Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).

For more information, visit www.pharnext.com.

