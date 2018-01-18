The "Project Insight Industrial Construction Projects: Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe's industrial sector output has grown slowly in recent years compared to that of other regions, particularly Asia-Pacific.

Higher production costs and a slow growth domestic market compared with Asia-Pacific has slowed investment in industrial construction projects. The smaller EU economies such as Ireland, Slovenia, Poland and Romania have experienced growth above 10% in industrial production for the year to October 2017 but the major economies have struggled to achieve sustained growth. In the EU28 countries, industrial production grew by 0.3% monthly and by 4.2% year on year to October 2017.

This report provides detailed analysis, information and insights based on 863 CIC projects in Europe, including detailed metrics on the region's industrial construction projects (as tracked by CIC) split by country and value and by six types of project including manufacturing plants, metals and materials production and processing and chemical and pharmaceutical plants. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries including Russia, Germany and the UK.

Key Highlights

The highest value of projects are at the planning stage, with US$106.3 billion, followed by projects at the execution stage with US$97.8 billion.

Projects in the pre-execution stage amount to US$47.4 billion, while projects in the pre-planning stage account for US$43.6 billion.

Russia accounts for highest value of industrial projects with US$164.6 billion.

Private investment is responsible for funding the highest proportion of projects, with 73%, with joint public and private funding at 19% and only 8% of projects financed solely by public funding.

Assuming all projects tracked go ahead as planned, annual spending on the projects would reach US$67.2 billion in 2019.

The top contractor in the region is Kompakt Construction Co followed by Moskapstroy LLC both based in Russia.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6mc95f/european_project?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118006059/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Construction