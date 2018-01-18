sprite-preloader
Syncona Limited - Directors Dealings

Syncona Limited - Directors Dealings

PR Newswire
London, January 18

Syncona Limited

LEI: 213800X8MBI5VQITLW60

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

18 January 2018

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameRobert Hutchinson
b)Position / statusDirector
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GG00B8P59C08
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
2.14523,140
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction17 January 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

+44 (0)1481 745001


© 2018 PR Newswire