PRESS RELEASE

NAGRA SECURES CANAL+ GROUP'S NEW 4K ULTRA HD SERVICE

FOR BROADCAST AND OTT IN FRANCE

NAGRA content protection solution NAGRA CONNECT selected to secure CANAL+ Group's brand-new 4K Ultra HD consumer offer in France

The service will deliver 4K Ultra HD content and advanced features via satellite broadcast and OTT to consumers equipped with the operator's new G9 set-top box

Features include access to live and recorded 4K UHD programs via satellite and OTT, premium TV in every room, and an improved user experience

CHESEAUX, Switzerland - January 18, 2018 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that its content protection solution NAGRA CONNECT is securing CANAL+ Group brand-new 4K Ultra HD service which launched this day. CANAL+ Group is the leading provider of pay-TV services and the top multi-channel platform and distributor in France. With this solution, NAGRA ensures content protection via satellite broadcast, OTT or within the home in addition to access control for user authorized by CANAL+. The announcement follows the extension of both companies' content protection collaboration in (September 2017.: https://dtv.nagra.com/nagra-and-canal-group-renew-and-expand-content-protection-partnership)

The new service delivers a variety of high-quality 4K Ultra HD content to CANAL + viewers via satellite broadcast as well as via OTT to multiple devices using the operator's new G9 set-top box. It also brings a number of new benefits and features to consumers including premium TV in every room, improved performance and stability in the user experience, the availability of live and recorded services on other devices via Wi Fi into the home.

"We are very excited to bring this new service to our viewers and deliver a world of high-quality content in amazing 4K Ultra HD that they can enjoy across devices," said Philippe Rivas, CTO, Distribution, at CANAL+ Group. "What's more, by deploying NAGRA CONNECT to secure our newest service, we are able to seamlessly deploy one solution on multiple networks while meeting the security requirements for high-value content."

"With this latest launch, CANAL+ continues to raise the bar in pay-TV entertainment and the delivery of next generation content and services," said Thierry Legrand, SVP Sales EMEA at NAGRA. "NAGRA CONNECT is our flagship content protection solution for connected networks and hybrid environments and designed for the multi-network, multi-device, multi-use case reality of today's most advanced pay-TV operators, while reducing complexity and cost."

NAGRA CONNECT is part of the NAGRA Security Services Platform, that drives efficiency and security across all screens. NAGRA CONNECT is a single, converged CAS/DRM client that fully supports multiple networks, devices and use cases, while reducing complexity and cost. It can be implemented on set-top boxes, open devices or selected Connected TVs, and includes the ability to secure streaming services such as CANAL+ Group's MyCanal to set-top boxes. It is approved by third-party auditors and Hollywood studios for the protection of 4K Ultra HD content.

About CANAL+ Group

CANAL+ Group is the leading pay-TV group in France, ranking first both for its premium- content networks with the generalist channel CANAL+ and associated channels, and its themed networks. It is also the top multi-channel platform and distributor for pay-TV offerings in France. CANAL+ Group has a high international profile, with a presence in pay-TV in Africa, Poland and Vietnam. Overall, CANAL+ Group has over 14 million subscribers worldwide. A free-to-air TV operator with three national channels, including France fifth highest rating channel, C8, and in-house advertising sales division CANAL+ REGIE, the Group is also a benchmark player in commercial TV. Through its subsidiary STUDIOCANAL, CANAL+ Group is the European leader in production and distribution of feature films and TV series. Group CANAL+ is fully-owned by Vivendi, a global media and content production and distribution group.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, a digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company offers content providers and DTV service providers worldwide secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit (dtv.nagra.com: https://dtv.nagra.com/) for more information and follow us on Twitter at (@nagrakudelski: https://twitter.com/nagrakudelski?lang=de).

Contacts:

Ivan Schnider

Marketing Communications

+41 21 732 09 40

(ivan.schnider@nagra.com: mailto:ivan.schnider@nagra.com)

Christine Oury

Marketing Communications

+1 415 962 5433

(christine.oury@nagra.com: mailto:christine.oury@nagra.com)