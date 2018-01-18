sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,08 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 915684 ISIN: CH0012268360 Ticker-Symbol: KUD 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KUDELSKI SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KUDELSKI SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,975
10,15
20:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KUDELSKI SA
KUDELSKI SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KUDELSKI SA10,080,00 %