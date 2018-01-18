sprite-preloader
18.01.2018
PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 18

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 12/01/2018) of £65.65m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 12/01/2018) of £52.87m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 12/01/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*267.26p17,775,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*261.85p
Ordinary share price264.50p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(1.03)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share100.04p12,780,083
ZDP share price105.50p
Premium to NAV5.17%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
C share97.49p5,500,000
C share price101.00p
Premium to NAV3.60%
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 12/01/2018
Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.65
2DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 52.52
3StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.14
4Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p2.12
5Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.04
6De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p2.04
7Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.04
8Randall & Quilter Investment GBp21.93
9Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.90
9Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.89
11Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p1.86
12Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary1.84
13McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p1.84
14Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.84
15Gattaca Plc Common GBp11.82
16Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.79
17Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary1.78
18Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.74
19Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p1.73
20Severfield Plc Ordinary 2.5p1.72

