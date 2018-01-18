Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 18
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 12/01/2018) of £65.65m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 12/01/2018) of £52.87m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 12/01/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|267.26p
|17,775,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|261.85p
|Ordinary share price
|264.50p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(1.03)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|100.04p
|12,780,083
|ZDP share price
|105.50p
|Premium to NAV
|5.17%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|C share
|97.49p
|5,500,000
|C share price
|101.00p
|Premium to NAV
|3.60%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 12/01/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.65
|2
|DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 5
|2.52
|3
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.14
|4
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|2.12
|5
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.04
|6
|De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p
|2.04
|7
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.04
|8
|Randall & Quilter Investment GBp2
|1.93
|9
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.90
|9
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.89
|11
|Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|1.86
|12
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|1.84
|13
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|1.84
|14
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.84
|15
|Gattaca Plc Common GBp1
|1.82
|16
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|1.79
|17
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary
|1.78
|18
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|1.74
|19
|Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p
|1.73
|20
|Severfield Plc Ordinary 2.5p
|1.72