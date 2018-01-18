The global protective packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118005548/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global protective packaging market 2018-2022 under their transportation and logistics library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global protective packaging market segmentation by product and geography

Technavio's report on the global protective packaging market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product, including foam protective packaging, rigid protective packaging, and flexible protective packaging. As projected in 2017, around 45% of the market share originated from foam protective packaging. The most popular foam packaging products are foam-in-place, and polyolefin rolled foam.

Based on geography, the global protective packaging market has been segmented into APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. As of 2017, almost 39% of the market share came from APAC.

"APAC dominated the global protective packaging market in 2017, and it is anticipated to project the highest growth during the forecast period. Countries such as China and India are predicted to witness the maximum growth within the region. The prominent growth driver for the protective packaging market in APAC is the growth of e-commerce," says a senior analyst at Technavio for packaging research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Global protective packaging market: competitive landscape

The global protective packaging market is highly fragmented due to the presence of both national and international players. Companies such as Sealed Air are the frontrunners in the industry because of the introduction of their revolutionary products such as Bubble Wrap. The increase in popularity of flexible protective packaging options such as air pillows and paper fills will result in the paper manufacturers gaining a competitive advantage over other vendors in the market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Innovative protective packaging products

Growing demand for protective packaging

Market trends:

Growing popularity of home delivery of food and grocery items

Increased focus on sustainability

Get a sample copy of the global protective packaging market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing packaging research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118005548/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com