UK-based ten-pin bowling company Ten Entertainment Group (TEG) witnessed full-year sales increase 8.9% to £71m, as diversifying its sales offerings somewhat shielded the group from losses suffered on other sectors of the leisure industry, the firm said in a trading update released on Thursday. On a like-for-like basis, Ten saw revenues grow 7% year-on-year over the six months leading to 31 December, with comparable sales over the twelve month period moving ahead 3.6%. Ten made moves to expand ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...