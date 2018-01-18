Barratt Developments and Swindon Council on Thursday said they had formed a joint venture to develop approximately 250 hectares of land with around 2,670 new homes over the next 20 years. The project, to which Barratt is contributing up to £183m, also includes two primary schools, a secondary school and an "extensive" area of open space. Swindon Borough Council will contribute the land and infrastructure already in place while Barratt funds 100% of the remaining site-wide primary ...

