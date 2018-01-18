Eddie Stobart issued a trading update for the financial year to 30 November 2017 on Thursday, reporting that group revenues for the year were £618m, representing year-on-year growth of 12%. The AIM-traded firm said underlying EBIT was in line with expectations, reflecting "strong" organic growth and new contract wins. Its customer sectors of e-commerce, manufacturing, industrial and bulk, and retail delivered double digit growth in the period and the recent acquisitions of iForce, Speedy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...