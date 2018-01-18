Connected healthcare software and services company EMIS Group issued a trading update for the year to 31 December 2017 on Thursday. The AIM-traded firm said trading for the year was in line with the board's expectations. Full-year revenue was slightly ahead of the comparative period as the group continued to benefit from growing recurring revenue, strong market shares and good momentum in its order books and pipelines. The previously-announced internal reorganisation programme was completed, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...