IntegraGen (FR0010908723: ALINT PEA-SME Eligible) (Paris:ALINT), a company specializing in the transformation of data from biological samples into genomic information and diagnostic tools for oncology, today announced the launch of SIRIUS and MERCURY, two separate Big Data SaaS tools which enable the extensive exploration of large scale genomic data to assist in the diagnosis and management of patients.

SIRIUS and MERCURY enable clinicians, pathologists and genome researchers to benefit from the breadth and depth of data and knowledge resulting from large scale genomic analysis (whole exome, whole genome, whole transcriptome). Both tools couple the variants identified with current scientific data, publications, and clinical trial data with an extremely intuitive and efficient interface that provides users with timely access to the most relevant genomic information. This enables users to perform large-scale clinical and scientific interpretation of genomic data in a timeframe compatible with clinical decision making. SIRIUS and MERCURY both combine high-performance computing power via the use of new technologies based on serverless Big Data analytics platforms and powerful search engines to solve complex queries in real time.

MERCURY is a biological interpretation tool for oncology that is continuously available on the cloud. It is intended to help pathologists and oncologists transform raw data obtained via high-throughput sequencing into a clinical molecular report for diagnostic and clinical use. MERCURY was developed, in part, as a result of the efforts of the ICE (Interpretation of Clinical Exome) Project. MERCURY minimizes the complexity, time, and cost associated with the clinical interpretation and identification of variants that may be of interest in the therapeutic management of patients, especially as it relates to the identification of clinical trials intended for a patient's molecular profile. MERCURY was launched commercially on January 15, 2018.

"We are enthused by the genomic interpretation tool IntegraGen recently offered us to test because it enables us to quickly and efficiently interpret large amounts of genomic data obtained following Exome whole RNA sequencing of tumors from patients with a variety of cancer types," stated Doctor Ludovic Lacroix, Head of Molecular Screening for Personalized Medicine at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center, Villejuif. "This tool has a truly intuitive interface and enables us to analyze vast amounts of data with unprecedented accuracy, while also saving us valuable time when producing a complete biological report."

SIRIUS assists researchers to quickly and intuitively analyze sequencing data from individuals from one or more families to identify genes or variants of interest by testing all transmission hypotheses, even if complex. SIRIUS provides researchers with ease of use and speed of analysis despite considerable volumes of data being analyzed.

"With MERCURY and SIRIUS, IntegraGen is transforming the generation of large-scale sequencing data into actionable results, thus enabling the realization of the benefits of precision medicine," said Bérengère Genin, IntegraGen's Director of Bioinformatics.

MERCURY and SIRIUS will be featured by IntegraGen during the "Assises de Genetique Humaine" taking place from January 24 to 26, 2018 in Nantes, France.

IntegraGen is a company specializing in deciphering the human genome and producing relevant and easily interpretable data for academic and private laboratories. IntegraGen's oncology efforts provide researchers and clinicians with sophisticated tools for analysis and therapeutic individualization of treatment approaches allowing them to tailor therapy to the genetic profiles of patients. As of December 31, 2016, IntegraGen had 38 employees and had generated revenue of €6.2 million in 2017. Based in Evry Genopole, IntegraGen also has an U.S. office in Cambridge, Massachusetts. IntegraGen is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0010908723 Ticker: ALINT PEA-SME).

