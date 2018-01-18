

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets were stuck in a sideways trend throughout Thursday's session. The majority of the markets ended the day with small gains. Investor sentiment received a boost in early trade from the strong Chinese GDP data. The data helped to push shares of mining stocks higher.



However, the Euro and the pound sterling are holding onto their recent gains against the dollar. The currency strength continues to weigh on shares of exporters. A mixed batch of corporate earnings reports also caused traders to exercise caution.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.12 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.21 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.17 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.74 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.02 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.32 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.13 percent.



In Frankfurt, chipmaker Infineon Technologies rallied 5.51 percent after a rating upgrade from Goldman Sachs.



In Paris, retailer Carrefour climbed 3.03 percent, a day after reporting an improved fourth-quarter performance.



In London, Associated British Foods tumbled 3.57 percent after it forecast weaker-than-anticipated outlook for its sugar division.



Postal services and courier firm Royal Mail dropped 0.96 percent after reporting muted growth in revenues for the nine months ended December 24.



Countrywide plunged 18.34 percent after it forecast a drop in full year profit.



Whitbread climbed 3.19 percent. Reuters reported that activist investor Sachem Head has asked the company to examine a break up of its Costa Coffee chain from its hotels and restaurant businesses.



Infrastructure construction firm Balfour Beatty rose 1.55 percent. The company said that it expects 2017 earnings will benefit from a non-underlying one-off non-cash credit from the revaluation of US deferred tax liabilities.



Geberit Group surged 6.54 percent in Zurich. The sanitary technology solutions provider reported that its net sales for the fourth quarter grew 10.9 percent from last year to 706.0 million Swiss francs.



China's economy expanded at a steady pace at the end of 2017, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday. Gross domestic product climbed 6.8 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, the same pace of growth as seen in the third quarter. The rate was forecast to slow to 6.7 percent.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by more than expected in the week ended January 13th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims fell to 220,000, a decrease of 41,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 261,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 250,000.



A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed a steep drop in new residential construction in the U.S. in the month of December. The report said housing starts tumbled by 8.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.192 million in December from the revised November estimate of 1.299 million.



Economists had expected housing starts to drop to a rate of 1.275 million from the 1.297 million originally reported for the previous month.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, edged down by 0.1 percent to a rate of 1.302 million in December from a revised 1.303 million in November. Economists had been expecting building permits to drop to a rate of 1.290 million from the 1.298 million originally reported for the previous month.



Growth in activity in the Philadelphia-area manufacturing sector slowed by more than anticipated in the month of January, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia revealed in a report on Thursday. The Philly Fed said its index for current manufacturing activity in the region slid to 22.2 in January from a revised 27.9 in December, although a positive reading still indicates growth.



Economists had expected the Philly Fed index to dip to 25.0 from the 26.2 originally reported for the previous month.



