Global Premature Ejaculation Market Outlook and Forecast 2017-2022

The "Premature Ejaculation Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global premature ejaculation market is expected to cross $1.9 billion, growing impressively at a CAGR of 8.9% during the period 2016-2022.

Increasing disease awareness, growing patient willingness to seek pharmaceutical therapy assistance for disease management and increasing presence of favorable guidelines, which recommended the use of drugs as first-line therapy for treatment of PE, will augment market prospects during the forecast period.



The report provides a holistic view of the global premature ejaculation market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. The report also provides information about the latest trends that are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter's Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.



Premature Ejaculation Market: Key Vendor Analysis



The competitive landscape of the premature ejaculation market is concentrated with select players, which occupy a dominant market share. The rest of the market is composed of a plethora of manufacturers offering a generic version of off-label PE drugs.

Innovus Pharma

Plethora Solutions

Absorption Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

Premature Ejaculation Market Dynamics



Emphasis on clinical progress of love hormone receptor antagonists to drive the market growth.



Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, low-effectiveness of non-pharmacological treatment, and a wide accessibility to premature ejaculation OTC drugs and generic off-label drugs are the prime factors that are going to escalate the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, pharmaceutical advances in PE drug formulation technology, emphasis on clinical progress of love hormone receptor antagonists, and launch of premature ejaculation treatment awareness campaigns are the latest trends that are likely to positively impact the market. The report also provides the key restraints of the market.



Premature Ejaculation Market: Segmental Overview



The amide anesthetics segment is the fast-growing segment in terms of mechanism of action.



The oral drug segment to remain the dominant market in terms of route of administration. The topical PE drugs market is expected to witness growth at a higher pace than the oral PE drugs market. However, the oral PE drugs market is likely to retain its market share until the end of the forecast period.



In terms of mechanism of action (MOA), the global PE market broad segments include SSRIs, PDE5 inhibitors, and amide anesthetics. In 2016, the SSRIs segment dominated the market. This segment is anticipated to retain its dominance till the end of forecast period. The amide anesthetics segment, which occupied low share in 2016, is anticipated to witness higher growth than the other drug MOAs segment during the period 2016-2022.



Premature Ejaculation Market: Geographical Analysis



North America to remain the largest market followed by Europe.



The premature ejaculation market in North America is the largest due to high prevalent PE population. The US occupies approximately 90% of the PE market in North America due to the high population density and comparably higher utilization of off-label and OTC PE products. Similarly, the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy are the leading markets for PE therapies in the European region. The market in APAC is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



A significant increase in PE incidence due to growing burden of chronic conditions, which, in turn, is associated with the high risk of PE occurrence is expected to boost the market growth in this region. The prevalence of PE in the Middle East countries and Latin America is estimated to be lowest than other regions. The market, however, is anticipated to witness a moderate growth rate in these regions.



Market Dynamics



Market Growth Enablers



Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Low-effectiveness of Non-pharmacological PE Treatment

High Unmet Need

Wide Accessibility to PE OTC Drugs and Generic Off-label Drugs

YOY Impact of Market Enablers

Market Growth Restraints



Low Treatment Seeking Patient Pool

Associated Adverse Effects of PE Drugs

Clinical Trial Withdrawals/Terminations

YOY Impact of Market Restraints

Market Opportunities & Trends



Advances in PE Drug Formulation Technologies

Emphasis on Clinical Progress of Love Hormone Receptor Antagonists

Launch of PE Awareness Campaigns

YOY Impact of Trends and Opportunities

